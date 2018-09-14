FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Oktoberfest by the Bay, Kindred Cooks

This week for Finney's Friday Free Stuff, we have free tickets to Oktoberfest by the Bay, plus free sampler packs of Kindred Cooks caramels. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!
Oktoberfest by the Bay
The first 150 people who fill out this form will win a free pair of tickets to Oktoberfest by the Bay in San Francisco.
This giveaway is a $50 value. The tickets are valid on Family Day, Sunday, September 23 only. The event is located at Pier 48, San Francisco.
Come join the 19th annual Oktoberfest by the Bay, the largest festival of its kind in California. The festival brings the spirit of Munich, Germany to San Francisco.
Celebrate a 208-year-old tradition with a three-day festival of nonstop music, singing, dancing, and the very best in German food and drink.
Headlining the annual celebration is the 21-piece Chico Bavarian Band, known for being the first American band to participate at the original Oktoberfest celebration in Munich.
Additional entertainment includes The Internationals, Deutscher Musikverein of San Francisco, and traditional Bavarian dancing by the Nature Friends Schuhplattler.
Festival goers can also enjoy German food including bratwurst, goulash stews, and wienershnitzel. For those with a sweet tooth, the festival will have a wide variety of popular German pastries.
Click here for more information about Oktoberfest by the Bay.
Kindred Cooks
The first 200 people to claim a ticket at this link and bring your ticket to the Kindred Craft Festival on Saturday, September 15 will win a sampler pack of Kindred Cooks caramels.
The sampler pack includes five of the most popular flavors: Traditional, Sea Salt, Vanilla Chai, Sea Salt with Chocolate, and Marshmallow with Chocolate.
Everyone who brings a ticket will receive 20 percent off any 4-oz. bag caramel purchase.
This giveaway is a $10 value. The Kindred Craft Festival is located in the South Hall of the San Jose Convention Center, 435 S. Market Street, San Jose.
Kindred Cooks caramels have won Best Caramels four years in a row at the San Francisco International Chocolate Salon. Their newest flavor, Lavender and Meyer Lemon, won in 2018.
Kindred Cooks' caramels are made in small batches and have a soft, melt-in-your-mouth consistency. Jeri Vasquez start making caramels as Christmas gifts. The holiday tradition soon became a delicious business!
Kindred Cooks makes classic and unique flavors, including traditional, sea salt, sea salt with chocolate, vanilla chai, espresso, toasted coconut, mango passion fruit and spicy hot bacon.
The company is a woman-owned business, and the caramels are made in Campbell, California.
You must bring your ticket in person to the Kindred Craft Festival to win. Tickets valid Saturday, September 15 only. Free entry to the festival.
Click here for more information about Kindred Cooks.
