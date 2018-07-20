7 ON YOUR SIDE

FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Orchids in the Park, Peet's Coffee

We have free tickets to the Orchids in the Park show, plus free iced espresso from Peet's Coffee. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!

This week for Finney's Friday Free Stuff, we have free tickets to the Orchids in the Park show, plus free iced espresso from Peet's Coffee. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!

Orchids in the Park

The first 100 people to email info@orchidsanfrancisco.com will win free tickets to the Orchids in the Park show. You must include your full name, phone number and return email address, and be sure to mention ABC7 Finney's Friday Free Stuff.

This giveaway is a $5 value. The San Francisco Orchids in the Park show is July 21 - 22 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm at the San Francisco County Fair Building (Hall of Flowers), 1199 9th Avenue, San Francisco.

The San Francisco Orchid Society is hosting Orchids in the Park, an exciting annual summer show and sale. Vendors and nurseries from around the world will showcase thousands of plants for sale, many of which you cannot usually find in this area.

The event is completely run by volunteers. Society members will host hands-on demonstrations on how to re-pot and care for all types of orchids you can grow in the Bay Area, whether in your home, yard or windowsill.

Click here for more information about the Orchids in the Park show.

Peet's Coffee

The first 300 people to send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Peet's Coffee will win a coupon for a free Peet's True Iced Espresso beverage. The coupon can be redeemed in any grocery location that carries True Iced Espresso. This giveaway is a $3.00 value.

Mail to:
Peet's ABC 7 Free Stuff
c/o Public Relations Manager
1400 Park Avenue
Emeryville, CA 94608

Peet's True Iced Espresso line features four flavors: Black and White, Caramel Macchiato, Vanilla Latte, and Mocha. The dark roast single-origin Colombian espresso used as the line's base provides deep roasted sweetness for a pure coffee indulgence.

The 8-ounce cans are the product of high-quality, clean ingredients and a fine-tuned production method to ensure a creamy coffee experience. Peet's True Iced Espresso flavors are between 100 and 130 calories, feature hormone-free milk and pure cane sugar.

Click here for more information about Peet's True Iced Espresso.

>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
