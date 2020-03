FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Pacific Grove Museum, Cartoon Art Museum

Pacific Grove Museum

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we're giving away tickets to Pacific Grove Museum, Cartoon Art Museum! Find out how to get your free stuff!The Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History is giving away 125 general entry tickets. ($8.95 value.)The first 125 visitors to use the code wordupon arrival at the museum for their free admission, on a first-come, first-serve basis.The Cartoon Art Museum is giving away 250 passes to its current exhibition: They Called Us Enemy (each pass good for two people)! ($20 value)To claim your free passes, please visit the link and fill out the form. You must fill out all fields for valid entry and only one entry per person will be accepted. Passes are on a first come, first serve basis; the first 250 to respond will be granted a pass. Recipients will receive an email ticket confirmation.