FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Peter's Kettle Corn and Alcatraz Cruises!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we're giving away Peter's Kettle Corn and Alcatraz Cruise tickets! Find out how to claim your free stuff!

PETER'S KETTLE CORN

Peter's Kettle Corn is giving away a "Gift Bag #2"-sized bag of popcorn! ($2.75 value)

To claim your free bag of kettle corn, visit the Peter's Kettle Corn website and click on "Finney's Friday Free Stuff."

About Peter's Kettle Corn
Gift Bag #2's are Peter's Kettle Corn's most popular bag size for Special Event Packaging as favors for weddings, corporate events, birthday parties, and other life events! Those lucky 450 who are able to claim their free popcorn will be able to select their flavor upon arrival at our store, featuring the following flavors in our glass case: Classic Kettle Corn, Cheddar Cheese, Sea Salted Caramel, and Spicy Chipotle Lime.

Location:
4139 MacArthur Blvd.
Oakland, CA 94619
Hours: Monday - Saturday 11-7 pm. Sundays closed.

To learn more, visit the Peter's Kettle Corn website.




ALCATRAZ CRUISES

Alcatraz Cruises is giving away pairs of Adult Day Tour tickets to Alcatraz Island! ($79.80 value per pair / $39.90 per ticket)

To claim your free pair of tickets, please visit this link, scroll to "KGO Giveaway," and fill out the form. First come, first served for the first 25 unique submissions.

About Alcatraz Cruises

Alcatraz Island has been named the #1 landmark in the U.S. in 2015 and 2018 by TripAdvisor Reviews! Once home to some of America's most notorious criminals, the federal penitentiary that operated here from 1934 to 1963 brought a dark mystique to "The Rock". The presence of infamous inmates, like Al "Scarface" Capone and the "Birdman" Robert Stroud, helped to establish the Island's notoriety. Yet, many people are unaware of the historical significance before and after it was one of the world's most legendary prisons. All Alcatraz Island tours depart from and return to Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing, located along San Francisco's northern waterfront promenade, on The Embarcadero near the intersection of The Embarcadero and Bay Streets. During Tuesdays and Wednesdays in January and February, Alcatraz Cruises is offering a buy one get one free Day Tour to Alcatraz Island for residents of the 9 Bay Area counties, including: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma.

To learn more, visit the Alcatraz Cruises website.



Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
