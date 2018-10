FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Pleasanton Harvest Festival, Punch Line Comedy Club

We have free tickets to the Pleasanton Harvest Festival, plus free tickets to see Mo Mandel at Punch Line Comedy Club. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!The first 500 people who email harvestfestivalshow@gmail.com with the subject line "Free Ticket" will win a free ticket to the Pleasanton Harvest Festival.This giveaway is a $9 value. The festival runs October 26 - 28, 2018 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds.The Harvest Festivals are the West Coast's largest indoor arts and crafts shows and feature handmade and embellished arts and crafts, all made in the U.S.The event has more than 24,000 unique, arts and crafts and gifts, including jewelry, original art, blown glass, specialty food items, clothing, pottery, toys, home décor and much more.Families can take their children to the KidZone with make-and-take arts and crafts. You can also enjoy live music and entertainment, including local bands and a comedic juggling pirate. Click here for more information about the Pleasanton Harvest Festival.The first 300 people who emailclicks plsf@livenation.com with the subject line "ABC7" will win free tickets to see comedian Mo Mandel at Punch Line Comedy Club.This giveaway is a $27 value. Punch Line Comedy Club is located at 444 Battery Street, San Francisco.Choose between the following shows:Thursday October 25, 8:00PMFriday October 25, 10:15PMSaturday October 26, 9:45PMComedian Mo Mandel is on fire! He recently appeared on Comedy Central's sitcom "Corporate," and just released his first hour-long special on Amazon.Mandel is best known for his more than 40 appearances on "Chelsea Lately" and always takes his audience on a wild ride. Click here for more information about Punch Line Comedy Club.