FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Rinse laundry service, Zest Tea

We have a $30 credit for Rinse laundry service and boxes of Zest high caffeine tea. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!

Rinse laundry service

Rinse picks up, cleans, and delivers your dry cleaning and laundry, straight to your door. Just schedule a pickup via rinse.com and they'll send a Rinse Valet to your home to pick up your dry cleaning and laundry. Within a couple days, your Rinse Valet will return with your expertly cleaned clothes. Rinse serves customers in the San Francisco Bay Area including the 7x7, Peninsula, South Bay, and East Bay. They also serve Los Angeles, Washington DC, Chicago and Boston.

Rinse is offering $30 of credit for the first 500 new customers who sign up via the landing page: rinse.com/abc7.

You can use the credit to cover a full load of Wash & Fold, including delivery, or towards any of our other services.

To take advantage of this offer for $30 of Rinse credit, visit https://www.rinse.com/abc7

  • New customers only

  • The offer expires on Jan 31st, 2019.

  • The service is available 7 days a week, with deliveries always between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.


Zest Tea

Zest Tea is a line of healthy, award winning tea products that have as much caffeine as coffee, but thanks to an amino acid called L-Theanine, Zest Tea products offer all the energy you would get from coffee without the jitters and crash typically associated with caffeinated beverages. You can enter for a chance to win 4 different flavors of Zest Tea by submitting your name at zesttea.com/abc.

We are giving away 100 Mini Sampler boxes with eight samples each, including two Blue Lady, two Pomegranate Mojito, two Earl Grey and two Cinnamon Apple.

Each winner will receive 1 Mini Sampler Box.

Click here for more information about Zest Tea.

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
