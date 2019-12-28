FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Rio Luna Organic Peppers & Chiles and Great America's Winterfest!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we're giving away Rio Luna Organic Peppers & Chiles and tickets to Great America's Winterfest! Find out how to claim your free stuff!
RIO LUNA ORGANIC PEPPERS & CHILES
Rio Luna Organic Peppers & Chiles is giving away a free can of peppers to spice up the holiday season and ring in the New Year! ($6 value.)
To claim your free can or jar of Rio Luna Organic Peppers & Chiles, please visit this link and fill out the form. The first 200 to respond will be granted a coupon redeemable for one of any of Rio Luna's products.
About Rio Luna Organic Peppers & Chiles
Unlock the Power of Peppers for your New Year's Eve celebration with Rio Luna Organic Peppers! Rio Luna Organic Peppers and Chiles are produced in New Mexico. They are certified organic, GMO-free, gluten-free, kosher, fat free, low calorie and cholesterol free. Rio Luna products are crafted with more than decades of experience, bringing you the highest quality organic peppers and chiles that have been used by professional chefs for years. Their Peppers & Chiles are in Whole Foods Nationwide and for California residents also Ralphs, Vons and Safeway.
To learn more, visit the Rio Luna Organic Peppers & Chiles website.
CALIFORNIA'S GREAT AMERICA'S WINTERFEST
California's Great America is giving away 50 pairs of tickets to WinterFest! ($80 value.)
These tickets are valid only on Dec. 28, 29, 30 and 31, including Great America's New Year's Eve celebration.
To claim your pair of tickets, you must email giveaway@cagreatamerica.com. Please include your full name; the first 50 to respond will get a confirmation email with instructions on how to pick up your tickets!
About WinterFest at California's Great America
WinterFest at California's Great America is open select nights through December 31, including an exciting, family friendly New Year's Eve party! WinterFest is the Bay Area's most immersive holiday tradition. California's Great America is magically transformed into a winter wonderland and holiday festival. WinterFest features more than 7 million lights, dozens of holiday attractions, and all your favorite Great America rides. On New Year's Eve, Great America is open until 12:30 a.m. and will feature live bands and DJs throughout the park, fireworks, a midnight countdown, and party favors for the whole family.
To learn more, visit the California's Great America website.
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
