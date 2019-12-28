7 On Your Side

FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Rio Luna Organic Peppers & Chiles and Great America's Winterfest!

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we're giving away Rio Luna Organic Peppers & Chiles and tickets to Great America's Winterfest! Find out how to claim your free stuff!

RIO LUNA ORGANIC PEPPERS & CHILES
Rio Luna Organic Peppers & Chiles is giving away a free can of peppers to spice up the holiday season and ring in the New Year! ($6 value.)

To claim your free can or jar of Rio Luna Organic Peppers & Chiles, please visit this link and fill out the form. The first 200 to respond will be granted a coupon redeemable for one of any of Rio Luna's products.

About Rio Luna Organic Peppers & Chiles
Unlock the Power of Peppers for your New Year's Eve celebration with Rio Luna Organic Peppers! Rio Luna Organic Peppers and Chiles are produced in New Mexico. They are certified organic, GMO-free, gluten-free, kosher, fat free, low calorie and cholesterol free. Rio Luna products are crafted with more than decades of experience, bringing you the highest quality organic peppers and chiles that have been used by professional chefs for years. Their Peppers & Chiles are in Whole Foods Nationwide and for California residents also Ralphs, Vons and Safeway.

To learn more, visit the Rio Luna Organic Peppers & Chiles website.




CALIFORNIA'S GREAT AMERICA'S WINTERFEST
California's Great America is giving away 50 pairs of tickets to WinterFest! ($80 value.)

These tickets are valid only on Dec. 28, 29, 30 and 31, including Great America's New Year's Eve celebration.

To claim your pair of tickets, you must email giveaway@cagreatamerica.com. Please include your full name; the first 50 to respond will get a confirmation email with instructions on how to pick up your tickets!

About WinterFest at California's Great America
WinterFest at California's Great America is open select nights through December 31, including an exciting, family friendly New Year's Eve party! WinterFest is the Bay Area's most immersive holiday tradition. California's Great America is magically transformed into a winter wonderland and holiday festival. WinterFest features more than 7 million lights, dozens of holiday attractions, and all your favorite Great America rides. On New Year's Eve, Great America is open until 12:30 a.m. and will feature live bands and DJs throughout the park, fireworks, a midnight countdown, and party favors for the whole family.

To learn more, visit the California's Great America website.



>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsan franciscofree stuffwhere you live7 on your sidebay area events
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Ford recalls F-Series trucks due to faulty tailgate, Disney+ coming to Tesla Theater 'soon,' and more
When returning gifts, don't expect cash
How to properly use a robot vacuum
'27th Big Fat Year End Kiss Off Comedy Show' tour kicks off Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens killed in Pleasanton Christmas night crash ID'd
SF streets and homeless are still issues during holidays
McDonald's workers save woman at drive-thru
Vallejo PD 911 dispatcher helps deliver baby over phone
Wreckage found of Hawaii tour helicopter carrying 7 missing since Thursday
Petition to eliminate plastic bags from Target stores
'The Mandalorian' season 2 to release in fall 2020
Show More
5 Freeway reopens through Grapevine after more than 36-hour closure
Martinez News-Gazette printing its final edition
Broadcasting legend Don Imus has died at 79
Box truck lands on its cab after I-680 crash
6 escape fire at red-tagged warehouse in Oakland
More TOP STORIES News