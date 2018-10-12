7 ON YOUR SIDE

FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: San Francisco Dungeon, Flashcards Club

EMBED </>More Videos

We have free tickets to the San Francisco Dungeon, plus a free download of the Flashcards Club app.

By
We have free tickets to the San Francisco Dungeon, plus a free download of the Flashcards Club app. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!

San Francisco Dungeon

The first 250 people who click on this link will win a free ticket to the San Francisco Dungeon.

This giveaway is a $25 value.

The San Francisco Dungeon is the ultimate live action journey through the city's murky past. The audience is part of the show!

The attraction brings to life the stories of the Bay Area from the last 100 years with a full theatrical cast, special effects, gripping storytelling, 360-degree sets, an underground boat ride and the city's only underground drop ride, Escape Alcatraz.

This Halloween, the San Francisco Dungeon is offering guided séances, offering visitors an uncanny glimpse of the spirits lurking beneath historic Fisherman's Wharf.

Think creepy decor and an all-knowing crystal ball! The séance is included with general admission to the Dungeon.

Click here for more information about the San Francisco Dungeon.

Flashcards Club

Everyone who clicks this link will get a free download of the Flashcards Club app.

This giveaway is a $0.99 value. Flashcards club does not have subscription fees.

Flashcards Club is the new, faster, and better way to create and share flashcards. Learn and study quickly and easily by making your own digital flashcards!

With the app, you can easily reverse the question/answer, shuffle the order, choose different flashcard colors. Flashcards Club lets you flip through flashcards or view them as a document.

Share them with friends, or set them to private - great for speeches. Include text, photo, video, and audio.

Click here for more information about Flashcards Club.

>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shopping7 On Your Sidefree stuffhalloweenappsmobile appSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Consumer Catch-up: Drugs found in supplements, Tesla tax credit expiration
What is HDR? Here's a look at TVs with High Dynamic Range
Fremont man books room at Holiday Inn -- finds hotel isn't there
Consumer Catch-up: FitMetrix data breach, right to know drug prices act signed
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
Woman says glass shelf exploded without warning
Target gives free gift card with purchase -- but there's no money on it
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
Nordstrom selling taped-up sneakers for $530
More Shopping
Top Stories
Video shows engagement ring theft in Bay Area
Could air traffic controller shortage have impact on safety?
Caltrans says 'blame the driver' after truck overturns in Mendocino Co.
Lime's restraining order denied; electric scooters back on SF streets Monday
Consumer Catch-up: Drugs found in supplements, Tesla tax credit expiration
Iconic office tower could dramatically change SJ's skyline
Study: CA has 28 percent lower lung cancer death rate than rest of nation
Credit card skimming suspects arrested in Sunnyvale
Show More
1 arrested in incident that prompted Oakland school lockdown
49ers apologize for leaving Colin Kaepernick out of photo gallery
Mega Millions drawing offers awful odds but huge $548M jackpot
Melania Trump says she's not thinking about affair allegations
Dad finds mold inside Capri Sun juice pouch
More News