FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: San Francisco Dungeon, Flashcards Club

We have free tickets to the San Francisco Dungeon, plus a free download of the Flashcards Club app. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!
San Francisco Dungeon
The first 250 people who click on this link will win a free ticket to the San Francisco Dungeon.
This giveaway is a $25 value.
The San Francisco Dungeon is the ultimate live action journey through the city's murky past. The audience is part of the show!
The attraction brings to life the stories of the Bay Area from the last 100 years with a full theatrical cast, special effects, gripping storytelling, 360-degree sets, an underground boat ride and the city's only underground drop ride, Escape Alcatraz.
This Halloween, the San Francisco Dungeon is offering guided séances, offering visitors an uncanny glimpse of the spirits lurking beneath historic Fisherman's Wharf.
Think creepy decor and an all-knowing crystal ball! The séance is included with general admission to the Dungeon.
Click here for more information about the San Francisco Dungeon.
Flashcards Club
Everyone who clicks this link will get a free download of the Flashcards Club app.
This giveaway is a $0.99 value. Flashcards club does not have subscription fees.
Flashcards Club is the new, faster, and better way to create and share flashcards. Learn and study quickly and easily by making your own digital flashcards!
With the app, you can easily reverse the question/answer, shuffle the order, choose different flashcard colors. Flashcards Club lets you flip through flashcards or view them as a document.
Share them with friends, or set them to private - great for speeches. Include text, photo, video, and audio.
Click here for more information about Flashcards Club.
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
