FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: San Francisco Symphony and Crunch Fitness!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we're giving away tickets to open rehearsal with the San Francisco Symphony and passes to Crunch Fitness!
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY
The San Francisco Symphony is giving away 50 pairs of tickets to their Open Rehearsal of Beethoven 250! ($30 value.)
The first 50 people to sign up will receive a pair of complimentary tickets to experience an Open Rehearsal featuring Michael Tilson Thomas, Emanuel Ax and Julia Wolfe. Celebrate Beethoven's 250th birthday! Take your seat at a San Francisco Symphony open rehearsal for a behind-the-scenes look at how conductors and musicians create eye-opening, ear-stretching musical experiences. The open rehearsal experience begins at 8:30 am with free coffee and donuts, followed by an informational pre-rehearsal talk at 9 am. The rehearsal begins at 10 am.
Event Date: Thursday, January 16, 2020
Event Time: 10 am (doors open at 8:30 am)
Event Address: Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109
To claim your open rehearsal tickets, click here and fill out the form. A confirmation email will be sent to the winners; tickets will be emailed by January 10.
About the San Francisco Symphony's Open Rehearsal for Beethoven 250.
Open Rehearsals offer a unique opportunity for a behind-the-scenes look at how conductors and musicians interact and work together to create eye-opening and ear-stretching musical experiences. These working rehearsals can give the audience a rare glimpse into the conductor's vision as he or she works with the orchestra to bring their interpretation of the music to life. The Open Rehearsal experience begins at 8:30 am with free coffee and donuts, followed by an informative pre-rehearsal "Inside Music" talk at 9 am. The "Inside Music" talks are given from the stage and are free to all ticket holders. They offer insight into the music the audience is about to hear, such as historical significance, performance history, and fun facts! These talks are great for first time listeners as well as more seasoned audiences. This season, Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas and the San Francisco Symphony join the global celebration of the 250th birthday of music's most iconic composer - Ludwig van Beethoven. To this day, he remains one of the most recognized and influential composers of all time.
To learn more, visit the San Francisco Symphony's website.
CRUNCH FITNESS
Crunch Fitness is giving away 250 2-week free passes plus 1 free personal training session. ($140 value.)
To claim your free passes / training session, please visit this link and fill out the form. The first 250 to enter will receive a confirmation email.
About Crunch Fitness
Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,300,000 members with over 315 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.
To learn more, visit the Crunch Fitness's website.
