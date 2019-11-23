FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: San Jose Harvest Festival and the SF Conservatory of Flowers' Night Bloom!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we're giving away tickets to the San Jose Harvest Festival and the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers' Night Bloom!
SAN JOSE HARVEST FESTIVAL
The San Jose Harvest Festival is giving away 500 admission tickets! ($9 value)
To claim your free ticket, email harvestfestivalshow@gmail.com. Please include your full name and email address. Only one ticket/request per person and per email address will be considered. No duplicate names or email addresses will be considered, and you cannot request tickets on anyone else's behalf. Tickets are good for the San Jose Harvest festival only, and will expire on Monday, December 2, 2019.
About the San Jose Harvest Festival
The Harvest Festivals are the West Coast's largest indoor arts and crafts show offering over 24,000 American handmade and embellished items, including jewelry, photography, original art, specialty foods, clothing, blown glass, toys, home décor and more. The Harvest Festival Original Art and Craft Show began in San Francisco 47 years ago as a way for independent artists to exhibit and sell their handcrafted wares. Each show also offers exciting live music and entertainment throughout the entire day. Some of the featured acts include lively music from the Zydeco Flames Band, the hilarious antics of John Park and his "Funny Waiter" show, and festive holiday tunes from strolling performers like Mama Claus and Eddie the Elf.
For more information, visit the San Jose Harvest Festival website.
SAN FRANCISCO CONSERVATORY OF FLOWERS - NIGHT BLOOM
The San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers is giving away 50 general admission tickets to Night Bloom! ($29 value)
To claim your tickets, visit this link and fill out the form. The first 50 to respond will be contacted with a code to use on their Eventbrite ticketing page. Tickets are good only for Sunday, December 1 and cannot be exchanged for a different date.
About the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers' Night Bloom
Night Bloom is back, shining brighter this holiday season at the Conservatory of Flowers. Dazzling lights, rainforest soundscapes, and light art come to the Conservatory of Flowers in this light and sound experience. Night Bloom includes site-specific installations dispersed throughout the Conservatory, with an illuminated Conservatory and interactive displays throughout. Inspired by the institution's internationally renowned botanical collection, the expansive nighttime exhibit is experienced through a wandering path where guests of all ages are encouraged to partake in a living playground powered by illumination.
For more information, visit the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers' website.
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
