FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: San Jose Harvest Festival, TreasureFest

We have free tickets to the San Jose Harvest Festival, plus free entry to TreasureFest on Treasure Island. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!
San Jose Harvest Festival
They will give away one free admission for the first 500 people who email harvestfestivalshow@gmail.com with the subject line "Free Ticket".
The ticket is a $9 value and will get you into the San Jose Harvest Festival! The festival is November 23 - 25 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, 150 W. San Carlos Street, San Jose.
The Harvest Festivals are the West Coast's largest indoor arts and crafts shows and feature handmade and embellished arts and crafts, all made in the U.S.
The event has more than 24,000 unique, arts and crafts and gifts, including jewelry, original art, blown glass, specialty food items, clothing, pottery, toys, home décor and much more.
Families can take their children to the KidZone with make-and-take arts and crafts. You can also enjoy live music and entertainment, including local bands and a comedic juggling pirate.
Please note:
1) Your full name and email address is needed in order to be eligible for this promotion.
2) This free admission is only valid for ONE entry per person and ONE email address. No duplicate names or email addresses will be considered, and you cannot request additional tickets on anyone else's behalf.
3) This free admission is only valid for the San Jose Harvest Festival and will expire on Monday, November 26, 2018.
Click here for more information about the San Jose Harvest Festival.
TreasureFest
The first 2,500 people to go to https://www.treasurefest.com/ and click on the "Finney's Friday Free Stuff" link at the top of the page will win free entry into TreasureFest on Treasure Island.
TreasureFest is November 24-25. This giveaway is a $5 value.
Celebrate the holiday market with Snovember! TreasureFest will have 20 tons of fresh snow for all to play in.
Enjoy free snoman-making DIY kits and pictures with Santa Claus. Shop San Francisco's largest holiday market, with more than 400 indie designers, vintage collectors, and artists.
TreasureFest will also be holding a toy drive, collecting toys for families in need this holiday season.
Click here for more information about TreasureFest.
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
