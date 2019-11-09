FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: San Mateo Nourished Festival and Smitten Ice Cream!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we're giving away tickets to the San Mateo Nourished Festival, and pints of Smitten Ice Cream!
SAN MATEO NOURISHED FESTIVAL
The San Mateo Nourished Festival is giving away 500 single-day passes! Can be used either Saturday, 11/16 or Sunday, 11/17. ($15 value.)
To claim your free day pass, please visit this link and go through the checkout process for the free ABC7 pass. The first 500 to complete check-out will be granted a pass and will receive confirmation via email.
About the San Mateo Nourished Festival
The Nourished Festivals are the greatest events on earth for those living a gluten-free or allergen-friendly lifestyle! Every product at the festival is gluten free, but many are also nut-free, paleo, allergen-friendly, and plant-based. Attendees can sample and purchase hundreds of products, meet with brands, receive coupons and attend free presentations by top-notch speakers. The Expos are a fun, family-friendly, educational and safe place made just for you!
Event info
Date: 11/16 & 11/17
Time: Saturday 10am-3pm; Sunday 10am-3pm
Location: San Mateo County Event Center - Fiesta Hall
For more information, visit the Nourished Festival website.
SMITTEN ICE CREAM
Smitten Ice Cream is giving away 50 pints of custom-made ice cream from their new Brrr Bar! ($15 value.)
To claim your free pint of ice cream, you must first follow @smittenicecream on Instagram. Then, comment on the Brrr Bar photo here with "#FINNEYSFRIDAY." The first 50 viewers to comment on the photo using the hashtag will receive a special promo code DMed to them, which can be used to order a free custom pint via the Door Dash app.
About Smitten Ice Cream
Smitten Ice Cream was founded by CEO Robyn Sue Fisher in 2009 with the mission to re-engineer ice cream from the ground up and create the freshest, creamiest scoops using high quality, locally sourced ingredients. Smitten is now launching Brrr Bar -- their new custom flavor creation and on-demand pint delivery service -- without sacrificing its high standards for freshness or quality of ingredients. While other brands have offered ice cream delivery with various custom toppings, Smitten's one-of-a-kind ice cream machine technology uniquely positions them to offer high-quality, fresh and gourmet flavors that customers can create themselves from a wide variety of ingredient options, resulting in countless flavor possibilities.
For more information, visit the Brrr Bar website.
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
