FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Shower gel from Rituals, $10 credit to Caviar

We have a free foaming shower gel from Rituals and a $10 credit to the Caviar food delivery app. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!

By
CAVIAR

The Caviar food ordering app is helping San Franciscans eat healthy in the new year.

The first 300 people to enter will get $10 free on the Caviar app.

This can get you dishes from the only-on-Caviar healthy, resolution-friendly offerings from collections of dishes classified as "Clean Eats," "Paleo," "Under 500 calories," and more!

How to enter:

  • Download the free Caviar app for iOS and Android

  • The coupon code RESOLUTION19 gives you $10 free to Caviar

  • Enter this coupon code when checking out, or in the "payments" section of your Caviar app

  • Code is valid through 1/18/19


RITUALS

Rituals is giving 125 people a Foaming Shower Gel, which is a $15 value.

About the product:

  • Gel that transforms into a rich foam upon contact with water

  • Lasts up to 50 showers

GO HERE TO ENTER.

Rituals recently opened stores at Valley Fair in Santa Clara and Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek.

New metro-area locations slated to open this spring, including one at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto in February

>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
