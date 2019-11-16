FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Smart Cloths and Loop Neighborhood gift cards!

SCHATZII SMART CLOTHS

LOOP NEIGHBORHOOD

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we're giving away Smart Cloths device cleaners and Loop Neighborhood gift cards!Schatzii is giving away 100 Smart Cloth touch screen and lens cleaners! ($10 value)The first 100 to response will get their Smart Cloth.Even if you miss out on the free Smart Cloth, you can still get 50% off on any future Schatzii purchases - good for anything in the store, unlimited quantities! Use code:Loop Neighborhood is giving away 150 $5 gift cards!The first 150 to submit their info will be granted a gift card. Winners will receive confirmation via email; the cards will be mailed to the mailing address you provide. Cards may take 4-5 weeks to arrive. (Please note that the gift cards are in the form of pre-loaded MasterCard debit cards. No additional purchases or registration necessary.)