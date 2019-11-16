FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Smart Cloths and Loop Neighborhood gift cards!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we're giving away Smart Cloths device cleaners and Loop Neighborhood gift cards!
SCHATZII SMART CLOTHS
Schatzii is giving away 100 Smart Cloth touch screen and lens cleaners! ($10 value)
To claim your free Smart Cloth, please visit this link and follow the instructions. The first 100 to response will get their Smart Cloth.
Even if you miss out on the free Smart Cloth, you can still get 50% off on any future Schatzii purchases - good for anything in the store, unlimited quantities! Use code: SMUDGEFREEFRIDAY
About Schatzii Smart Cloths
Live smudge free! Schatzii Smart Cloths are specially treated with a microbe shield and are antimicrobial, anti-static and anti-dust. 1 in 6 cell phones is contaminated with bacteria! The cloths quickly wipe away smudges and germs for sparkling clean touch screens and lenses in just a few quick wipes. The Smart Cloths are made of 100% microfiber and are dual-sided with a plush side for cleaning your touch screens on one side and a silky smooth side for cleaning your eyewear and lenses on the other side. They're machine washable and durable for long life, and come in over 40 stylishly unique and colorful patterns and make a fashion statement. Schatzii is a San Francisco-based company, founded in 2011, and known for industry-leading mobile accessories and personal electronic products. Schatzii has been delivering innovative tech to consumers and retailers around the globe, and continues to create exciting new products that deliver unrivaled style and function.
For more information, visit the Schatzii website.
LOOP NEIGHBORHOOD
Loop Neighborhood is giving away 150 $5 gift cards!
To claim your Loop Neighborhood gift card, please fill out the form at this link. The first 150 to submit their info will be granted a gift card. Winners will receive confirmation via email; the cards will be mailed to the mailing address you provide. Cards may take 4-5 weeks to arrive. (Please note that the gift cards are in the form of pre-loaded MasterCard debit cards. No additional purchases or registration necessary.)
About Loop Neighborhood convenience markets
Loop Neighborhood convenience markets are the new, fun and friendly way to conveniently grab anything and everything - all your old favorites and a new focus on healthy fresh ones. Loop Neighborhood understands that just because you like convenience doesn't mean you want to skimp on quality food. Smoothies, organic fruits and veggies, sushi, even a wine boutique are all available at Loop Neighborhood. Loop Neighborhood has more than thirty locations in northern California.
For more information, visit the Loop Neighborhood website.
>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
