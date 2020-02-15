FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Smart Cloths screen and lens wipes and tickets to ride The Flyer - SF!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we're giving away Smart Cloths screen and lens wipes and tickets to ride The Flyer - SF! Find out how to get your free stuff!
SCHATZII SMART CLOTHS
Schatzii is giving away 100 Smart Cloth touch screen and lens cleaners! ($10 value)
To claim your free Smart Cloth, please visit this link and follow the instructions. The first 100 to respond will get their Smart Cloth.
Even if you miss out on the free Smart Cloth, you can still get 50% off on any future Schatzii purchases - good for anything in the store! Use code: FREEDOM50
About Schatzii's Smart Cloths
Schatzii is a San Francisco-based company founded in 2011, and known for our industry leading mobile accessories and personal electronic products.
Live Smudge Free! No sprays are needed! Liquids are not good for electronic devices like your phone and cause damage and condensation. Schatzii Smart Cloths are specially treated with a microbe shield and are antimicrobial, anti-static and anti-dust. 1 in 6 cell phones is contaminated with bacteria! The cloths quickly wipe away smudges and germs for sparkling clean touch screens and lenses in just a few quick wipes. They are made of 100% microfiber and are dual-sided with a plush side for cleaning your touch screens on one side and a silky smooth side for cleaning your eyewear and lenses on the other side. These cloths are machine washable and durable for long life! The Smart Cloths are a high quality weave and hemmed on the edges, so much better than your typical flimsy microfiber cloth. The Schatzii Smart Cloths come in over 40 stylishly unique and colorful patterns and make a fashion statement.
For more information, visit the Schatzii website.
THE FLYER - SAN FRANCISCO
The Flyer - San Francisco is giving away 150 pairs of tickets to their attractions - each tickets allows you to do one ride at The Flyer SF AND one ride at the 7D Experiences. (Value up to $76.)
To claim your free ticket, email info@theflyersf.com with "Finney's Friday Free Stuff" in the subject line, and include your name, email address, and phone number. The first 150 people to respond will be granted a pair of tickets.
About The Flyer - San Francisco
The Flyer-San Francisco combines motion seats, live-action and computer-generated imagery to simulate flight, and in-theater special effects create a sweeping experience for all your senses!
The Flyer - San Francisco is thrilled to premiere an all new ride option! On the outer reaches of the galaxy, Base Zero has received a distress signal from its mining planet. No one knows why. Delta Squadron are sent on a mission to uncover the mystery and YOU are a key member of that team. Head into deep space on an action packed ride that takes you across distant galaxies, hurtling through asteroid fields and into epic space battles. Prepare for edge-of-your-seat encounters as your team attempts to save civilization from the threat of advanced alien technology.
For more information, visit the Flyer - San Francisco website.
>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Smart Cloths screen and lens wipes and tickets to ride The Flyer - SF!
7 ON YOUR SIDE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News