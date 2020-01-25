FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Square Pie Guys pizza and 7 Mile House adobo bowls!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we're giving away Square Pie Guys pizza and 7 Mile House adobo bowls! Find out how to claim your free stuff!
SQUARE PIE GUYS
Square Pie Guys is giving away 50 cheese pizzas! (A $16 value.)
To claim your free cheese pizza, you must visit the Square Pie Guys physical location at 1077 Mission Street in San Francisco. Use the code word "finneysfree" at the counter. Pizzas given out on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
About Square Pie Guys
Square Pie Guys started as a Detroit Style Pizza pop-up in September of 2018 over on Divisadero street. If you haven't heard of DSP (Detroit Style Pizza) it's the perfect pan pizza. Baked in pans originally used to carry automotive parts (hence the "Detroit" connection) it was first perfected by Sicilian immigrants in Detroit in the 30s and 40s. Square Pie Guys pizza has a crunchy bottom, fluffy middle, and crispy cheesy edge. They opened our first store in July 2019 focusing on Detroit Style Pizza and well-executed comfort food such as burgers, wings, fries, and a fried chicken sandwich. All of their food tastes as good to go, as it does in the shop.
For more information, visit the Square Pie Guys' website.
7 MILE HOUSE
7 Mile House is giving away 200 adobo entrees with rice bowls! ($10 value.) These free entrees are only being offered on Saturday, January 25th to commemorate 7 Mile House's 162nd birthday, between 12 noon and 2 p.m.
To claim your free entree with rice bowl, visit this link and fill out the form with your information. The first 200 to respond will receive a coupon redeemable only on Saturday, January 25th between 12 noon and 2 p.m.
About 7 Mile House
To commemorate 7 Mile House's 162nd anniversary, the historic restaurant and live music venue is having an all-day celebration on January 25th (Saturday) from 12 pm to 11 pm. The celebration will also feature karaoke from 2-6 pm, and live music featuring Andre Thierry Zydeco at 8 pm. The 7 Mile House adobo is one of 7 Mile House's best sellers! This classic Filipino dish is made with tender pork marinated in soy sauce, vinegar, brown sugar, herbs & spices topped with sautéed garlic and served with steamed Jasmine rice.
7 Mile House was originally a toll house established in 1858; it got its name from being 7 miles from the center of San Francisco (Portsmouth Square). 7 Mile House was a brothel, illegal sports gambling den, trucker hang out, and now an award-winning restaurant serving up homestyle American & Filipino food. It's a family and dog-friendly restaurant, sports bar, and live music venue.
For more information, visit 7 Mile House's website.
