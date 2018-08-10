FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: SusieCakes, Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History

This week for Finney's Friday Free Stuff, we have free boxes of miniature cupcakes from SusieCakes, plus tickets to the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History in Monterey. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!
SusieCakes
The first 200 people who click this link will win a box of a half-dozen miniature cupcakes from SusieCakes. This giveaway is a $12 value.
Cupcakes must be picked up in-store at SusieCake's newest SF location at 50 Fremont Street, San Francisco.
SusieCakes just opened its second San Francisco location in the Financial District! Check them out at the bottom of the Salesforce Tower, Monday - Friday 11am - 6pm.
A Bay Area staple, SusieCakes is known for their old-fashioned desserts: cakes, cupcakes, pies, cookies, bars, and puddings.
All of SusieCakes desserts are always made completely from scratch, with real ingredients like butter, flour, sugar, and eggs.
Check out the S'mores cupcakes available ONLY Friday and Saturday to celebrate National S'mores Day. It's a chocolate cupcake baked with chocolate chips on top of a graham cracker crust, frosted with a fluffy marshmallow buttercream.
SusieCakes now has seven Bay Area locations. They offer local delivery, custom decoration, wedding cakes and gifts.
Click here for more information about SusieCakes.
Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History
The first 150 people who fill out the form at this link will win one free admission to the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History.
This giveaway is a $9 value. The museum is located at 165 Forest Avenue, Pacific Grove.
Stunning monarchs. Endless birdlife. Vivid wildflowers. Rockstar geology. Wow-worthy whales. You'll find all this with history that's living in the moment at the Pacific Grove Museum.
The museum has been open for 135 years, opening in 1883 as one of America's first natural history museums. It showcases birds and wildlife, plants, geology, and cultural richness that make the California Central Coast so unique. The collection features over 40,000 items.
The Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History is a catalyst for conservation and a valued learning resource for all ages. Its mission is to inspire discovery, wonder, and stewardship of our natural world.
Click here for more information about the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History.
