FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: The Tech Interactive and The Punch Line's Allstars!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we're giving away tickets to The Tech Interactive and The Punch Line's Allstars! Find out how to claim your free stuff!
THE TECH INTERACTIVE
The Tech Interactive is giving away 50 pairs of tickets! ($50 value.)
To claim your pair of tickets, visit this link and fill out the form. The first 50 people to respond will be granted the tickets.
About The Tech Interactive
The Tech Interactive has been San Jose's home for hands-on science and technology fun since 1998! We welcome about 500,000 visitors each year and have 132,000 square feet of educational exhibits that bring science to life, including Body Worlds Decoded, which combines the world-famous human body specimens from Body Worlds with an augmented reality tech twist. Our IMAX Dome Theater is the first in the world with a laser projector, specially made for dome theaters. We'll have Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, opening Thursday, Dec. 19, and we show inspiring documentaries every day all year round, including our latest "Back from the Brink" which tells the story of how people saved three species from extinction.
We will be closed Christmas Day, but are open throughout the holiday season, 10 am to 5 pm every day, right across the street from the Plaza de Cesar Chavez. You're perfect stop during a family outing to Christmas in the Park!
Location:
The Tech Interactive
201 S Market Street
San Jose, CA 95113
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Christmas Day.
To learn more, visit the The Tech Interactive website.
THE PUNCH LINE - ALLSTARS
The Punch Line is giving away 300 tickets to see their Comedy Allstars Alumni show! ($23 value.)
Available showtimes
Thursday, 12/19 at 8 pm
Friday, 12/20 at 7:30 pm
Friday, 12/20 at 9:45 pm
Saturday, 12/21 at 9:45 pm
To claim your free tickets, fill out the form at this link, while supplies last. The first 300 to respond will be granted tickets to the show.
Please note that there is a two drink minimum per person and that the show is ages 18+. Tickets are non-transferrable. Winners will pick up tickets with photo I.D. at the box office the night of the show. Seating is general admission, first come first serve. Please arrive at least 30 minutes before show time.
Location:
Punch Line Comedy Club
444 Battery St.
San Francisco, CA 94111
About The Punch Line's Allstars
With Tyler Hinz, Maureen Langan, Kira Soltanovich, and Casey Ley! Comedy Allstars features an array of our favorite professional local comedians, some of whom have appeared on Comedy Central and late night talk shows such as Conan and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
To learn more, visit the Punch Line's website.
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
