FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: The Tech Interactive and The Punch Line's Allstars!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we're giving away tickets to The Tech Interactive and The Punch Line's Allstars! Find out how to claim your free stuff!The Tech Interactive is giving away 50 pairs of tickets! ($50 value.)The first 50 people to respond will be granted the tickets.The Punch Line is giving away 300 tickets to see their Comedy Allstars Alumni show! ($23 value.)Thursday, 12/19 at 8 pmFriday, 12/20 at 7:30 pmFriday, 12/20 at 9:45 pmSaturday, 12/21 at 9:45 pmwhile supplies last. The first 300 to respond will be granted tickets to the show.Punch Line Comedy Club444 Battery St.San Francisco, CA 94111