FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tickets to Lil Duval at the Paramount, tickets to The Flyer - San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we are giving away tickets to see Lil Duval's concert at the Paramount, and tickets to the Flyer - San Francisco's "flying" ride at Pier 39.
LIL DUVAL AT THE PARAMOUNT
Clout SF giving away 50 tickets to the Lil Duval "Living My Best Life" show at the Paramount in Oakland! ($48.50 value.)
To claim your free ticket, please visit this link and fill out the form. The first 50 to enter will receive confirmation via email; the tickets will be available at Will Call the night of the show. Please visit Will Call before the show and present your ID to be given your ticket.
Show Info
Lil Duval: "Living My Best Life" Tour
Presented by Clout SF
Featuring Michael Blackson and Kelly Kellz
Friday, August 30, 2019
7:30 - 10:30 pm
Paramount Theatre
2025 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94612
About Lil Duval
Lil Duval started his comedy career touring with Cedric the Entertainer in 2001. He then went on to be a finalist on BET's comedy competition series "Coming to the Stage". Duval has since been a series regular on the MTV2 shows "Guy Code" and "Hip Hop Squares". Building on his comedic success from stage to television, Lil Duval then moved to the big screen, starring in Mike Epp's hit movies "Meet the Blacks" and "Meet the Blacks 2: The House Next Door". In 2014, he released his first solo single and continues his musical success with the release of "Smile (Living My Best Life)" featuring Snoop Dogg and Ball Greezy.
For more information, visit the Living My Best Life tour page.
THE FLYER - SAN FRANCISCO
The Flyer - San Francisco is giving away 150 tickets to their soaring flying experience at Pier 39! ($25 value.)
To claim your free ticket, email clayton.hill@theflyersf.com with "Finney's Friday Free Stuff" in the subject line, and include your name, email address, and phone number.
About The Flyer - San Francisco
The only theme park-type ride in San Francisco! The only flying theater in Northern California!
Located on historic Pier 39, takes visitors on an exciting "flight" through San Francisco. The two-level, 28-seat flying theater brings together the newest in theme park ride technology and computer graphics and drone technology to show riders the city as they have never seen it before.
For more information, visit the Flyer - SF website.
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
