FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tickets to Lil Duval at the Paramount, tickets to The Flyer - San Francisco

LIL DUVAL AT THE PARAMOUNT

THE FLYER - SAN FRANCISCO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we are giving away tickets to see Lil Duval's concert at the Paramount, and tickets to the Flyer - San Francisco's "flying" ride at Pier 39.Clout SF giving away 50 tickets to the Lil Duval "Living My Best Life" show at the Paramount in Oakland! ($48.50 value.)The first 50 to enter will receive confirmation via email; the tickets will be available at Will Call the night of the show. Please visit Will Call before the show and present your ID to be given your ticket.Lil Duval: "Living My Best Life" TourPresented by Clout SFFeaturing Michael Blackson and Kelly KellzFriday, August 30, 20197:30 - 10:30 pmParamount Theatre2025 BroadwayOakland, CA 94612For more information, visit the Living My Best Life tour page The Flyer - San Francisco is giving away 150 tickets to their soaring flying experience at Pier 39! ($25 value.)with "Finney's Friday Free Stuff" in the subject line, and include your name, email address, and phone number.