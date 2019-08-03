FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tickets to the American Craft Show and VIP passes to the Walt Disney Family Museum

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we are giving away tickets to the American Craft Show and VIP passes to the Walt Disney Family Museum!
THE WALT DISNEY FAMILY MUSEUM
The Walt Disney Family Museum is giving away 50 pairs of VIP tickets. ($70 value.) These VIP tickets to The Walt Disney Family Museum can be redeemed for complimentary access for two (2) people to the main museum galleries, exploring the life of Walt Disney, as well as the new special exhibition, Mickey Mouse: From Walt to the World.
To claim your free pair of VIP tickets, click here to fill out a form and submit your information. The first 50 to respond will get their tickets.
About The Walt Disney Family Museum
Experience the remarkable life story of the man behind the magic at The Walt Disney Family Museum. Walt Disney raised animation to an art form, tirelessly pursued innovation, and created a distinctly American legacy, transforming the entertainment world. The Walt Disney Family Museum was originally founded by Walt's daughter, Diane Disney Miller - who lived locally in the Bay Area - and was created to educate present and future generations on Walt's life and legacy, while inspiring them to heed their imagination and persevere in pursuing their goals. The museum is a non-profit organization and one of the Bay Area's most inspirational venues, welcoming visitors from all over the world to a historic restored army barrack building in the Presidio of San Francisco.
Celebrating its 10th Anniversary this year, The Walt Disney Family Museum has welcomed over 1.7 million visitors in to its galleries, classrooms and theater since its opening in October 2009. The museum includes contemporary interactive galleries and state-of-the-art exhibits narrated in Walt's own voice, and features early drawings, original artwork, music, movie memorabilia, family photographs, personal collections, over 200 video screens, and a spectacular model of Disneyland. While you're there, enjoy daily screenings of classic Disney films in the museum's Fantasia-themed theater.
For more information, visit the Walt Disney Family Museum website.
AMERICAN CRAFT SHOW
American Craft Show is giving away 50 pairs of general admission tickets to their show at Fort Mason Center for Art + Culture, Friday, August 2 through Sunday, August 4. ($12 value each, $24 per pair)
To claim your free tickets, visit Will Call at the fair and say "ABC7 CRAFT." 50 pairs of tickets will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Show Info
Show takes place at the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, Festival Pavilion in San Francisco:
Friday, August 2: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday, August 3: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday, August 4: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.
About the American Craft Show
The American Craft Show is the oldest running craft show in the Bay Area, celebrating its 44th year in 2019! The show features more than 250 artisans, showing exceptionally high level of craftsmanship and handmade work. 40% of the artists are from the Bay Area!
The American Craft Council is the only non-profit that supports craft and craftsmanship in the US. Their shows are more than a marketplace - they offer educational and learning opportunities too. Their mission is to connect and galvanize diverse craft communities in order to advance craft's impact in contemporary American life.
For more information, visit the American Craft Show website.
