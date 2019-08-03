FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tickets to the American Craft Show and VIP passes to the Walt Disney Family Museum

THE WALT DISNEY FAMILY MUSEUM

AMERICAN CRAFT SHOW

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we are giving away tickets to the American Craft Show and VIP passes to the Walt Disney Family Museum!The Walt Disney Family Museum is giving away 50 pairs of VIP tickets. ($70 value.) These VIP tickets to The Walt Disney Family Museum can be redeemed for complimentary access for two (2) people to the main museum galleries, exploring the life of Walt Disney, as well as the new special exhibition,and submit your information. The first 50 to respond will get their tickets.American Craft Show is giving away 50 pairs of general admission tickets to their show at Fort Mason Center for Art + Culture, Friday, August 2 through Sunday, August 4. ($12 value each, $24 per pair)50 pairs of tickets will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.Show takes place at the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, Festival Pavilion in San Francisco:Friday, August 2: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.Saturday, August 3: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.Sunday, August 4: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.