FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tin Wah Noodle Co. and Bay Area Wedding Fairs!

TIN WAH NOODLE COMPANY
Tin Wah Noodle Co. is giving away 200 packages of their artisanal Ramen or Enriched Egg Noodles ($3.19 value)!
To claim your free package of Tin Wah's Ramen or Enriched Egg Noodles, click here to fill out the form and submit your information. The first 200 viewers to respond will receive a coupon to redeem at participating retailers in San Francisco, Daly City, Santa Rosa, and San Mateo. One per household, while supplies last.
Participating retailers:
- Richmond New May Wah Supermarket (707 Clement St, SF)
- 25th Irving Market (2425 Irving St, SF)
- Sunset Supermarket (2801 Vicente St, SF)
- Pacific Supermarket (1420 Southgate Ave, Daly City)
- Pacific Supermarket (2228 Westborough Blvd, SSF)
- Pacific Supermarket (1015 El Camino Real, SSF)
- Takahashi Market (221 So. Claremont St, San Mateo)
- Asian Food Market (3080 Marlow Rd, Santa Rosa)
About Tin Wah Noodle Co.
Fresh ramen made in San Francisco since 1940s! Tin Wah Noodle Co. is an artisanal family-owned noodle shop with a product line of Taiwanese and Japanese style noodles. Recently inducted into San Francisco's Legacy Business Registry, Tin Wah Noodle Co. joins the ranks of distinguished businesses with deep historic roots to the City. Tin Wah Noodle Co. - San Francisco Original Since the 1940s.
For more information, visit the Tin Wah Noodle Co. website.
BAY AREA WEDDING FAIRS
Bay Area Wedding Fairs is giving away 200 tickets to its upcoming wedding fairs. ($25 value per ticket; limit 4 per transaction.)
To claim your tickets, you must register for the fair date and location of your choice, at the link here.
Then to complete the transaction, you must go to the ticket sale page and enter the promo code ABCFREE. Link here.
Upcoming fairs
San Francisco Wedding Fair - August 25, 2019 (3 - 7pm)
Walnut Creek Wedding Fair - September 15, 2019 (12 - 4pm)
About Bay Area Wedding Fairs
Meet face to face with the Bay Area's best wedding professionals and get the unique experience of exhibits, displays, an overstock gown sale, and glamorous Runway Fashion Show. One lucky couple will even win the ultimate $10,000 Wedding Package grand prize. Have your fill of food and beverage samples, and savings in your pocket with great deals from vendors. Get all your wedding planning needs taken care of all under one roof! Bay Area Wedding Fairs, for everything that comes next!
For more information, visit the Bay Area Wedding Fairs' website.
