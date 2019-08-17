7 On Your Side

FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tin Wah Noodle Co. and Bay Area Wedding Fairs!

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we are giving away fresh noodles from Tin Wah Noodle Co. and tickets to Bay Area Wedding Fairs!

TIN WAH NOODLE COMPANY

Tin Wah Noodle Co. is giving away 200 packages of their artisanal Ramen or Enriched Egg Noodles ($3.19 value)!

To claim your free package of Tin Wah's Ramen or Enriched Egg Noodles, click here to fill out the form and submit your information. The first 200 viewers to respond will receive a coupon to redeem at participating retailers in San Francisco, Daly City, Santa Rosa, and San Mateo. One per household, while supplies last.

Participating retailers:
  • Richmond New May Wah Supermarket (707 Clement St, SF)

  • 25th Irving Market (2425 Irving St, SF)

  • Sunset Supermarket (2801 Vicente St, SF)

  • Pacific Supermarket (1420 Southgate Ave, Daly City)

  • Pacific Supermarket (2228 Westborough Blvd, SSF)

  • Pacific Supermarket (1015 El Camino Real, SSF)

  • Takahashi Market (221 So. Claremont St, San Mateo)

  • Asian Food Market (3080 Marlow Rd, Santa Rosa)


About Tin Wah Noodle Co.
Fresh ramen made in San Francisco since 1940s! Tin Wah Noodle Co. is an artisanal family-owned noodle shop with a product line of Taiwanese and Japanese style noodles. Recently inducted into San Francisco's Legacy Business Registry, Tin Wah Noodle Co. joins the ranks of distinguished businesses with deep historic roots to the City. Tin Wah Noodle Co. - San Francisco Original Since the 1940s.

For more information, visit the Tin Wah Noodle Co. website.




BAY AREA WEDDING FAIRS

Bay Area Wedding Fairs is giving away 200 tickets to its upcoming wedding fairs. ($25 value per ticket; limit 4 per transaction.)

To claim your tickets, you must register for the fair date and location of your choice, at the link here.

Then to complete the transaction, you must go to the ticket sale page and enter the promo code ABCFREE. Link here.

Upcoming fairs
San Francisco Wedding Fair - August 25, 2019 (3 - 7pm)
Walnut Creek Wedding Fair - September 15, 2019 (12 - 4pm)

About Bay Area Wedding Fairs
Meet face to face with the Bay Area's best wedding professionals and get the unique experience of exhibits, displays, an overstock gown sale, and glamorous Runway Fashion Show. One lucky couple will even win the ultimate $10,000 Wedding Package grand prize. Have your fill of food and beverage samples, and savings in your pocket with great deals from vendors. Get all your wedding planning needs taken care of all under one roof! Bay Area Wedding Fairs, for everything that comes next!

For more information, visit the Bay Area Wedding Fairs' website.

>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsan franciscofree stuffwhere you live7 on your sidebay area events
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Mercury ordered to pay largest-ever insurance fine, Tyson recalls chicken patties, and more
Airfare Myths that could cost you
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Credit Karma exposes user data, and WalletHub lists cheapest, most expensive cars to insure
QUICK TIP: Late summer shopping deals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hit the brakes! ABC7 conducts real-time driving test
Judge has public safety concerns after seeing video of SF attack
100 degree heat leaves Bay Area in time for weekend
Customs computers back up after outage that snarled int'l airport arrivals
California leads latest lawsuit over Trump immigration rule
Peter Fonda dies at 79 of lung cancer, family confirms
Vallejo PD releases video of January officer-involved shooting
Show More
Medical examiner rules Jeffrey Epstein's death a suicide
Home sweet home for North Bay fire victims
TSA agent fired after passing note to traveler that said 'You ugly!!!'
BART to close tracks between Orinda, Walnut Creek this weekend
Judge recommends SF attack suspect wear ankle bracelet
More TOP STORIES News