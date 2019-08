FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tin Wah Noodle Co. and Bay Area Wedding Fairs!

TIN WAH NOODLE COMPANY

Richmond New May Wah Supermarket (707 Clement St, SF)



25th Irving Market (2425 Irving St, SF)



Sunset Supermarket (2801 Vicente St, SF)



Pacific Supermarket (1420 Southgate Ave, Daly City)



Pacific Supermarket (2228 Westborough Blvd, SSF)



Pacific Supermarket (1015 El Camino Real, SSF)



Takahashi Market (221 So. Claremont St, San Mateo)



Asian Food Market (3080 Marlow Rd, Santa Rosa)

BAY AREA WEDDING FAIRS

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we are giving away fresh noodles from Tin Wah Noodle Co. and tickets to Bay Area Wedding Fairs!Tin Wah Noodle Co. is giving away 200 packages of their artisanal Ramen or Enriched Egg Noodles ($3.19 value)!The first 200 viewers to respond will receive a coupon to redeem at participating retailers in San Francisco, Daly City, Santa Rosa, and San Mateo. One per household, while supplies last.Bay Area Wedding Fairs is giving away 200 tickets to its upcoming wedding fairs. ($25 value per ticket; limit 4 per transaction.)you must register for the fair date and location of your choice, at the link here you must go to the ticket sale page and enter the promo code. Link here San Francisco Wedding Fair - August 25, 2019 (3 - 7pm)Walnut Creek Wedding Fair - September 15, 2019 (12 - 4pm)