FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Walt Disney Family Museum and Schatzii LED reading lights!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we're giving away tickets to the Walt Disney Family Museum and LED reading lights from Schatzii! Find out how to claim your free stuff!
THE WALT DISNEY FAMILY MUSEUM
The Walt Disney Family Museum is giving away 50 pairs of VIP tickets, which can be redeemed for complimentary access for two (2) people to the main museum galleries, exploring the life of Walt Disney, as well as the current special exhibition, Mickey Mouse: From Walt to the World. Special exhibition closes February 17, 2020, after which, the tickets may only be redeemed for complimentary access to the main museum galleries. ($70 value.)
To claim your free pair of VIP tickets, click here to fill out a form and submit your information. The first 50 to respond will have their tickets mailed to them during the week of February 3, 2020.
About The Walt Disney Family Museum
"MICKEY MOUSE: FROM WALT TO THE WORLD"
On display at The Walt Disney Family Museum in the Presidio of San Francisco
Special exhibition now open through February 17, 2020
Don't miss the final weeks of the special exhibition, Mickey Mouse: From Walt to the World! Due to popular demand, this original exhibition has now been extended through February 17th, and is on display in the Diane Disney Miller Exhibition Hall at The Walt Disney Family Museum, located in in the Presidio of San Francisco. The exhibition celebrates the world's most beloved and recognizable character, chronicling Mickey's influence on art and entertainment over the past nine decades. It tells the story of his origin, rise to fame, and enduring world-wide appeal, all juxtaposed with Walt Disney's inspiring and parallel story. Guest-curated by Disney animator Andreas Deja, Mickey Mouse features more than 400 objects, including a wide variety of nostalgic Mickey merchandise, vintage posters, photographs, and interactive video screens playing Mickey's earliest and most recent animated short films. Young visitors and the young-at-heart can also dive further into the exhibition through hands-on drawing activities and an in-gallery scavenger hunt. Modern interpretations by prominent artists also demonstrate the resonance that Mickey Mouse has with new audiences and generations - iconic contemporary artwork on display includes pieces by Damien Hirst, Wayne Thiebaud, Andy Warhol, and an exclusive piece by San Francisco muralist Sirron Norris.
For more information, visit the Walt Disney Family Museum's website.
SCHATZII LED READING LIGHTS
Schatzii is giving away 50 LED laptop reading lights! ($20 value)
To claim your free LED reading light, please click here and follow the instructions. The first 50 to respond will get their reading light.
Even if you miss out on the free reading light, you can still get 50% off on any future Schatzii purchases - good for anything in the store quantities! Use code FINNEY50 at checkout.
About Schatzii's LED reading lights
Schatzii LED Laptop & Reading Lights are high-intensity, bendable LED lights that plug into the USB port on your laptop to provide extra light where you need it, and NO batteries are required! They also can light up your desk or any area requiring extra light just by plugging into a power bank. It is fully flexible and bends in any direction! Great for working on your laptop on an airplane, at home or while traveling. The LED lamp is powered by your laptop or other USB-enabled device. High intensity LED light makes it bright when in dark surroundings.
For more information, visit Schatzii's website.
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
