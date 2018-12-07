We have a three-day spa pass to Burke Williams San Francisco. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!
Burke Williams San Francisco
The first 125 viewers who go to our website and enter their information receive a three-day spa pass to Burke Williams San Francisco.
* The spa pass provides access to 16,500 square feet of luxurious facilities including whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms, misting rooms, quiet room, and full vanity area.
* Awarded Best Day Spa by San Francisco Chronicle in 2017
* 3-day spa pass valued at $225
*San Francisco Spa is located in Westfield Shopping Centre
Click here for more information about Burke Williams San Francisco.
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Win a 3-day spa pass to Burke Williams San Francisco
