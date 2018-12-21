7 ON YOUR SIDE

FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Win a free basket of hand-rolled lumpia plus energizing caffeine mints

By
We have a free a free basket of hand-rolled lumpia plus energizing caffeine mints. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!

7 Mile House Restaurant

The first 400 people to enter will receive a coupon for a free basket of golden-fried, hand-rolled mini pork or chicken lumpias (Filipino egg rolls), served with sweet chili sauce at the 7 Mile House Restaurant in Brisbane. Go here to enter.

The 7 Mile House Restaurant is a historic Bay Area mile house. This 160-year-old restaurant and sports bar is on the corner of Geneva and Bayshore Blvd., right down the street from the iconic Cow Palace Arena.

The restaurant features live music every night (Jazz, R&B, Blues, Rock and more), and has a dog-friendly patio with a dog menu!

Essential Mints

Our second giveaway is a great-tasting caffeine mint to enjoy during these busy holidays when you need that extra boost of energy the most!

Essential Mints is giving away two tins of mints: Energizing Peppermint (red tin) and Fat Burner Peppermint (smaller black tin) to the first 100 people who send an email to info@vitathinq.com to enter. You must include your name and address and the mints will be shipped to you.

Essential Mints in Energizing Peppermint is energy when you need it. Five mints contain the caffeine equivalent to one cup of coffee; perfect for that early morning boost before heading into work or ahead of your afternoon workout.

Each tin is reusable and contains 1600 mg of caffeine. That's the caffeine value of 16 cups of coffee.

Essential Mints are all-natural and made with high-quality, non-GMO, raw and vegan ingredients.

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
