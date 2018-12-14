FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Win a free wine and paint session, plus free tickets to Craneway Craft Fair

We have free tickets to the Craneway Craft Fair, plus a free session at a wine and painting studio in Alameda. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!
Pinot's Palette - Alameda
200 winners will be selected at random to win a free $39 painting class at Pinot's Palette Alameda.
Pinot's Palette Alameda is a wine and painting studio where you paint, drink and have fun. No art experience required!
Pinot's Palette's local artists lead you step-by-step and you leave with your own masterpiece, and features East Bay wine and craft beer.
The Fine Print:
- Valid at Alameda location only.
- Valid for 1 - $39 public class, reservations only through January 31, 2019.
- View Event Calendar at www.pinotspalette.com/alameda
- Beverages from beer and wine bar are not included. No outside beverages allowed.
- You must be 21+ to enter and attend.
- Previous winners are not eligible.
- Not redeemable for cash.
- One winner per household.
- May not be combined with any other discount.
- No refunds or credits will be issued once registered.
- Seating is limited and based on a first come first served basis.
- Register early to take advantage of the offer.
- By entering the giveaway, you agree to receive email communications.
Check out their website Pinotspalette.com/Alameda for class schedule and party information.
Craneway Craft Fair
- Prize is one set of tickets, a $24 value.
- They will give away 300 pairs.
- Viewers can go here to sign up, and their names will be placed on the will-call list for a free pair of tickets.
The 48th Annual Craneway Craft Fair - formerly known as the KPFA Crafts Fair - is a Bay Area cultural treasure.
It takes place December 22 & 23 from 10:00 a.m. 5:00 p.m. Both days are in the gorgeous Craneway Pavilion in Richmond and benefits Berkeley's KPFA 94.1 public radio.
The Fair showcases 200 juried and diverse exhibitors, including both master artisans and emerging newcomers. Their original art and crafts fill the pavilion along with fair trade and non-profit vendors, live entertainment, and food catered by the local company GDC Kitchen - a minority, woman, and veteran-owned catering business.
The Craneway Craft Fair provides an opportunity for the Bay Area community to support, enjoy, and be nourished by local artisans in much the same way it interacts with KPFA.
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
