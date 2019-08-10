FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Winchester Mystery house tours and new 'Unhinged' show, and Mary's Gone Crackers!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we are giving away Winchester Mystery house tours and passes to their new "Unhinged" show, and Mary's Gone Crackers snacks!
WINCHESTER MYSTERY HOUSE
The Winchester Mystery House is giving away 40 individual mansion tour tickets ($39 value) and 5 pairs of tickets to their new immersive theater experience, "Unhinged" ($88 value)!
To claim your free ticket, visit this link and fill out the form. Please note that there are separate forms to claim mansion tour tickets and Unhinged tickets. 40 mansion tour tickets and 5 pairs of Unhinged tickets will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those who get the tickets will receive a confirmation email. Physical tickets will be mailed to the address submitted via the form.
About The Winchester Mystery House and their new show, "Unhinged"
Tour through 110 of the 160 rooms of Sarah Winchester's stately mansion, known around the world as the Winchester Mystery House, and see the bizarre attributes that give the mansion its name! With the new show, "Unhinged," you'll step into a real life psychological and paranormal thriller, while exploring the dark hallways of the cursed Winchester Estate. During this suspenseful walkthrough experience, you will trespass into forbidden rooms of the house - never before seen by the public - confront malicious spirits, and encounter terrifying scenes that will reveal the home's twisted tales and secrets. You'll be welcomed home by the residents... but will they let you leave?
For more information, visit the Winchester Mystery House website.
MARY'S GONE CRACKERS
Mary's Gone Crackers is giving away coupons for a free Mary's Gone Crackers product (maximum value of $7)!
To claim your free coupon, visit this link and fill out the form. The first 250 to submit their info will be granted a coupon. Those who get the coupons will receive a confirmation email; the coupons will be mailed to the address submitted via the form.
About Mary's Gone Crackers
Mary's Gone Crackers is the largest organic and gluten free cracker company in the United States. The company bakes organic, gluten-free, non-gmo crackers in their own dedicated organic and gluten-free bakery in Reno, Nevada. Since its inception, the company has grown at a rapid pace, expanding its offerings while staying true to its promise to use only whole, plant-based ingredients free from wheat, nuts, eggs, and dairy. Products are available at natural, specialty, mainstream grocery and club stores. Mary's Gone Crackers, in business since 2004, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kameda Seika, Japan's largest manufacturer of rice crackers.
For more information, visit the Mary's Gone Crackers website.
>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Winchester Mystery house tours and new 'Unhinged' show, and Mary's Gone Crackers!
7 ON YOUR SIDE
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: CFPB delays rule to make car title loans less risky, Chase forgives Canadians' debt, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Ford recalls SUVs with rollaway risk, IRS may revoke passports of those with major tax debt, and more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News