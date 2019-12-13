SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When it comes to toys this holiday season, will parents opt for technology or tradition? Reyne Rice, toy/tech expert, has options of toys that will represent both sides and will help kinds be inspired, imaginative, and learn.
Whatsitsface: Great for social emotional development
Jooki: Kids entertain themselves with music and stories without using a screen/taking your phone
Botzees: Uses augmented reality to teach coding to preschoolers
Boolean Box: A build-it-yourself computer kit for kid
Erector by Meccano: Perfect STEM toy for future engineers and other creators
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Toys that help development and imagination may just make your holiday list this year
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News