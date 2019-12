Toys that help development and imagination may just make your holiday list this year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When it comes to toys this holiday season, will parents opt for technology or tradition? Reyne Rice , toy/tech expert, has options of toys that will represent both sides and will help kinds be inspired, imaginative, and learn. Whatsitsface : Great for social emotional development Jooki : Kids entertain themselves with music and stories without using a screen/taking your phone Botzees : Uses augmented reality to teach coding to preschoolers Boolean Box : A build-it-yourself computer kit for kid Erector by Meccano : Perfect STEM toy for future engineers and other creators