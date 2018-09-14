Get a free plane ticket by going to a Giants game, and other great deals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We have three good deals you need to know about. The first deal is only available at tomorrow night's Giants game against the Colorado Rockies.
"It is the Alaska Airlines 2-for-1 voucher," said Mario Alioto, executive vice president of business operations for the Giants. "If you come on Saturday to the 6 p.m. game with the Rockies, the first 40,000 fans you will get a 2-for-1 voucher for anywhere that Alaska flies. "
Alaska flies throughout the U.S., including to Hawaii and New York, and outside of the country to Canada and Mexico.
There are rules, though, and timing is key.
"You've got until 11:59 Monday night to actually book your trip," Alioto said. "The travel dates have to be between October 30 and February 14."
There are some holiday blackout dates. All the rules can be read on the Giants website.
The second deal we are spotlighting is at Costco.
If you buy $100 dollars in Proctor and Gamble products at Costco, you will receive $25 on a Costco Cash Card. You can get two per family, but there is a deadline. Click here for the rules.
Finally, Nike has two discounts going: a 10 percent student discount only on Nike.com and a military discount on Nike.com as well as, we're told, the San Francisco store. Active military members, veterans and their family all qualify.
Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.