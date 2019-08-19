SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You may not realize it but, social media may be influencing what you buy which could lead to overspending. Kit Yarrow, a consumer psychologist, speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about ways to be a smarter shopper and feel great about all your purchases.
Each day, we are influenced to make thoughtless purchases so here are tips on how to be a better shopper
