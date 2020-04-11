Coronavirus impact: Hair color becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said shoppers have turned their attention to hair dye.
With salons closed for nearly a month, roots are beginning to show for some people, and that means coloring their hair at home as people shelter in place.
RELATED: 'Stop Panic Shopping': Grocery item limit suggested to prevent hoarding in San Mateo Co. amid coronavirus pandemic
Research firm Nielsen says sales of hair coloring products are up 23% from the same time last year. Other hair care items are also big sellers. Nielsen says hair clipper sales have increased by more than 160%.
The first shopping wave happened during the week ending March 7. That's when Nielsen data showed hand sanitizer sales going up 470% from the year before, while aerosol disinfectant sales soared 385%.
Suppliers say there is plenty of stock coming in, but people continue to stockpile and that's leading to empty shelves.
