Coronavirus

Coronavirus impact: Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Krisann Chasark
We have all seen the empty shelves in the toilet paper and hand sanitizer aisles amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, we can add another item to the list of things in short supply: It's hair color.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said shoppers have turned their attention to dye.

With salons closed for nearly a month, roots are beginning to show for some people, and that means coloring their hair at home as people shelter in place.

RELATED: 'Stop Panic Shopping': Grocery item limit suggested to prevent hoarding in San Mateo Co. amid coronavirus pandemic

Research firm Nielsen says sales of hair coloring products are up 23% from the same time last year. Other hair care items are also big sellers. Nielsen says hair clipper sales have increased by more than 160%.

The first shopping wave happened during the week ending March 7. That's when Nielsen data showed hand sanitizer sales going up 470% from the year before, while aerosol disinfectant sales soared 385%.

Suppliers say there is plenty of stock coming in, but people continue to stockpile and that's leading to empty shelves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghairhair stylingcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldgray hairshoppinggrocery storecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: When could country reopen? Dr. Fauci weighs in
LIVE: Cuomo gives COVID-19 update as NY deaths surpass 10,000
Meat plant closes after 293 workers test positive for COVID-19
Amazon stops accepting new grocery delivery customers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Report: COVID-19 may have been spreading in Bay Area since December
Coronavirus updates: SFUSD begins distance learning program
California's COVID-19 peak is imminent, model shows
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
Amazon stops accepting new grocery delivery customers
Navy reports first COVID-19 death from USS Roosevelt crew
Student Spotlight: Honoring high school seniors
Show More
Citations for violating shelter-in-place orders set to increase in SF, official says
Trump fires back at Fauci with retweet after criticism
Shutdown of Muni service might be best way to curb COVID-19 spread, Union President says
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
LA County confirms 31 additional deaths, 323 new COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News