Here are the hottest superhero, adventure toys in stores now

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Before you know it, this summer's movie blockbusters will soon be available to stream or purchase. Both kids and adults are finding ways to relive their movie memories before then. Toymakers are cashing in on the public's fascination with superheroes and adventure.
Hans Solo's sidekick Chewbacca has long been a fan favorite among Star Wars fans. The furry cuddly creature has proven to be just as popular on the toy aisle.
"This is Ultimate Co-pilot Chewbacca. You can squeeze his tummy. He'll give you fun reaction," said the chuckling Marissa Dibartolo as Chewbacca roared.
Dibartolo is editor of the Pop Insider, a digital publication and magazine that proclaims geek is chic.
The biggest box office hit of the year so far has been "Black Panther."
The Royal Talon Fighter Attack is a 368 piece Lego set inspired by the Marvel film. It comes with four mini figures.
Kids can also let their imagination go wild with "Ant-Man and the Wasp."
The character can launch a miniature size Ant-Man right out of his chest.
"So he shrinks in size," said Dibartolo. "That's his big superpower and kids can relive that action with this."
Board games are still in, too. Thanos Rising Board Game from USAopoly is based on "Avengers: Infinity War."
It's a cooperative board game that kids can play together to take down Thanos.
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" has inspired two popular toys.
One, the Pterano Drone from Mattel, actually flies and has wings that flap.
"So this is really cool. It's a drone that has a dinosaur right on top of it," said Dibartolo.
And an inflatable T-Rex costume, that comes in adult and kid sizes, would be a hit at any party.
"I love the dinosaur," said Nichol Destremes, a parent who tried out T-Rex for us. "And most importantly the kids went crazy over the dinosaur. You can whip around with your tail, pretend to bite the kids. It was great."
You can check out reviews of all things geek on The Pop Insider.
