Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies

Here are discounts you can get if you have served, as well as ways to contribute to the deals if you'd like to thank a service member.
Since Veterans Day is on Saturday, many retailers are choosing to do so earlier in the week, so be sure to check the date before redeeming the offer. Also check with the restaurant to see if a military ID or military uniform is required to secure the deal.
FOOD AND DRINK
Applebee's: Free meal
Choose from one of seven entrees available for free to veterans.
BJs: "Buy a hero a beer" program
Veterans can get free beer at their local BJs restaurant, but be sure to reserve it ahead of time on their website.
If you'd like to contribute to the program to make more free beers available, you can donate nationally, locally or to an individual with an e-gift card.
Boston Market: Buy one, get one meals
Buy one meal and a drink and get one meal free at Boston Market with this coupon. The deal lasts Nov. 10-12.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Free wings and fries
Dine-in at B-Dubs and get a free order of small traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries.
California Pizza Kitchen: Free entree
Choose a free item from the Veterans Day menu, which includes pizzas, pastas and salads.
Circle K: Free polar pop
Veterans get a free polar pop when they present the Veterans Day deal from the Circle K app.
Chuck E Cheese's: Free pizza
Military families can get a free one-topping personal pizza at Chuck E. Cheese's restaurants.
Cracker Barrel: Free cake
The country store and restaurant is offering a free slice of its Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to veterans. It is also donating 20% of sales from its Lodge Cookware to Operation Homefront, which supports military families.
Denny's: Free meal
Service members get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on Nov. 10, according to a press release.
Dunkin' Donuts: Free donut
Dunkin is offering a free donut of your choice to veterans for Veterans Day.
Golden Corral: "Thank you dinner"
The restaurant is hosting a "thank you dinner" event on Monday, offering a free dine-in meal to service members.
IHOP: Free pancakes
Veterans can get free red, white and blue pancakes on Nov. 10. In addition, the restaurant is donating $1 from every red, white and blue combo sold in the month of November to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.
Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut and small coffee
On Nov. 10, it's our turn to serve veterans with FREE Red, White & Blue Pancakes. pic.twitter.com/LWifv7UtVz— IHOP (@IHOP) November 6, 2017
Get a free doughnut of your choice and a small coffee at Krispy Kreme.
Olive Garden: Eat free
Service members eat free on Saturday.
Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin' Onion and drink
Service members receive a free Bloomin' Onion and Coke product.
Red Robin: Free burger and bottomless fries
Service members receive a free Red's Tavern Double Burger served with bottomless fries at participating locations.
Ruby Tuesday: $10 off appetizer
Veterans can receive $10 off their appetizer (or a free appetizer, if the value is below $10).
Starbucks: Help donate to Veteran charities
Now through Saturday, anytime you either buy and activate a Veterans Day gift card in stores or activate an eCard, Starbucks will donate $5 of its proceeds to an organization that helps veterans, the company announced on its website.
TGI Fridays: Free 1/2 rack of ribs
Veterans receive a free rack of Big Ribs or any entrée up to $12 when they eat at TGI Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
SHOPPING AND OTHER DEALS
A.C. Moore: 15% off
15% off every time you shop with a military ID.
Bed, Bath & Beyond: 25% off
Now through Sunday, get 25% off in-store purchases with military ID.
Dollar General: 11% off
Dollar General is offering 11% off to veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Guitar Center: Free lessons
Guitar Center is offering the following deals, the company told ABC in an email: free lessons and re-strings for service members with military ID, 15% off in-store for everyone on Nov. 11, 10% every other day of the year for all military personnel.
Great Clips: Free haircut
Veterans can either receive a free haircut or a free haircut card to use later when they visit a Great Clips store on Saturday. All Great Clips customers on Saturday can receive a free hair clip card to give to a veteran.
Home Depot: 10% off
Military members get 10% off purchases on Nov. 9-15, up to $500.
Joann: 10% off
Get 10% off all year with military ID.
Lowe's: 10% off
Get 10% off all year after enrolling in the store's military program.
Michaels: 15% off
Get 15% off in-store purchases all year with military ID.
Target: 10% off
Target is offering 10% off in-store and online purchases to military and their families now through Saturday.
Walgreens: 20% off
Veterans get 20% off eligible items when using their Walgreens rewards card.