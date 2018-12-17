Holiday shipping deadlines 2018

In order to have your packages arrive before Dec. 25, here are the dates you need to keep in mind:
USPS
- First Class Mail: Thursday, Dec. 20
- Priority Mail: Thursday, Dec. 20
- Priority Mail Express: Saturday, Dec. 22
UPS
- USPS 3-Day Select: Tuesday, Dec. 18
- USPS 2nd Day Air Services: Thursday, Dec. 20
- Next Day Air Services: Saturday, Dec. 22
FedEx
- FedEx Home: Monday, Dec. 17
- FedEx Express Saver: Wednesday, Dec. 19
- FedEx 2-Day Services: Thursday, Dec. 20
- FedEx Overnight Services: Friday, Dec. 21
The United States Postal Service said it is expecting to deliver nearly 15 billion pieces of mail and 900 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.
For more information about carrier-specific holiday shipping information visit the respective websites for USPS, UPS, and FedEx.