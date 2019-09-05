How do retailers get you to spend more money? Here's what to look out for

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is a reason milk and eggs are always in the back of the store.Retailers know how to sell, so you need to know how to shop.That starts by knowing the tricks stores play to get us to buy more."Be really careful what you see closer to the checkout line. And all these small seemingly cheap stuff. They get you there," said Gulnur Tumbat, marketing professor at San Francisco State University.7 On Your Side's Michael Finney spoke to Professor Tumbat for advice consumers should know the next time they step into a brick and mortar store.