How to buy flowers without getting ripped off

Seven on Your Side's Michael Finney has a Quick Tip for you that will help you from being taken by florist.Never go on online and order from a florist simply because of where they are located. That's because a lot of them are liars, they are not where they say they are. They will say they are, for example, Finneytown florist, but they are nowhere near Finneytown. They are just one of many fake names operated by a call center somewhere. When you call or order online, they'll charge you double, and send lousy flowers. Don't fall for it.Pick a florist you know and trust.