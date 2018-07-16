EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3440964" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Is it real? An expert shows you how to spot fake products

Online fakes are a big business thanks to the popularity of sites like Amazon and eBay. Scammers take advantage of the convenient marketplace to trick customers into spending their hard-earned money for counterfeits.Online fakes are a billion-dollar-plus business, according to a recent government report. Some of the fake items get seized and can be a threat to consumers.From high end beauty products to electronics, if a company makes it chances are there's someone else who fakes it.Do you really know what's inside your shampoo, or perfume bottle.The owner of George's Salon in Gold Coast said his vendors have sounded an alarm to people who think they may find a better deal online."A lot of the times, the products are expired or they have been exposed to extreme temperatures, and worst case scenario it's not even the product they say is in the bottle," said George Gonzalez.The I-Team wanted to see what some of these fake products looked like, so consumer reporter Jason Knowles went to the Los Angeles area to visit The Counterfeit Report."Manufacturers do retain us to scour the internet and websites and remove counterfeit and fake products," said Craig Crosby, founder of The Counterfeit Report.Crosby said many are manufactured in China. Some may be obvious, like when a battery says Duracell, but its packaging does not.But most look so real, like counterfeit Marc Jacobs perfume."If you look closely you'll see the counterfeit has a seam in the bottle on the side," Crosby said.Crosby said he spots fake MAC makeup by looking closely at the "A" in the logo. In the real one, the A has a gap in it."In the fake one the A actually connects," he said.This year the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that 42 percent of goods sold from third party sellers on the most popular websites were counterfeit.Crosby said some products may not even exist in the manufacturer's line, like counterfeit Lamisil anti-fungal soap and gel. With those kinds of fakes, you have no idea what's in it and yet are putting it directly on your skin."Yes, expecting over the counter drug-type results," Crosby affirmed.Also completely fabricated: $400 Monster "Tron" movie headphones."The packaging is excellent - multiple layers of packaging - but it doesn't exist in Monster's product line," he explained.The I-Team recently found the headphones and the counterfeit Lamisil on eBay, who said they pulled all the items after the I-Team alerted them. eBay also said in 2017 "just a fraction of a percentage point" of its items have been identified as counterfeit, and if someone purchased a fake item the company's money back guarantee "applies to virtually all transactions and will cover them accordingly."eBay and Amazon both say they aggressively combat bad actors.But Crosby showed the I-Team current Amazon listings of several items he said are fake, mostly because, he said, they do not exist in the manufacturer's authentic product line. That includes flashlights and fake law enforcement badges he purchased."It is a replica of a United States Secret Service Badge," Crosby said.Crosby also showed the I-Team receipts, saying he purchased a package of counterfeit razors and some memory cards from the online retail giant."You will see them branded all the way to 64 and 128 GB. When they get to real capacity they just erase your data and override it so you lose everything on the card," he explained.Amazon said that customers should trust that "they will receive authentic products, and we take any claims that endanger that trust seriously. We strictly prohibit the sale of counterfeit products and invest heavily...to ensure our policy against the sale of such products is followed." And "...We remove suspected counterfeit items as we become aware of them.""Consumers should know what they are buying, and they should become more aware, with the volume of counterfeits out there is a real risk. If you have to ask 'Is this item authentic,' I would shop elsewhere," said Crosby.So what do you do if you want to buy online? The first red flag is a price that looks too low, although some counterfeiters are now raising their prices to make their sale more realistic. You can also bring a product to an authorized retailer one time and compare it with the product on the shelves, or call the manufacturer with questions.You can also buy online directly through the manufacturer.1. Use your credit card protection2. Do a charge back3. Contact law enforcement, your local Better Business Bureau and your state Attorney General4. Write a review warning others5. Sue the seller6. Alert the real manufacturer