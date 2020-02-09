Shopping

Infant carriers sold at Target, Amazon recalled due to fall hazard

By
Infantino is recalling around 14,400 infant carriers because the item could pose a fall risk for babies.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the buckles on the Infantino carriers can break causing the child to fall out. The carriers were sold at Target and Amazon.com from Nov. 15 through Dec. 20, 2019.

If you own one of the popular carriers, officials urge consumers to stop using the following carriers:

  • Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier - lot code: 2018 0619
  • Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier - lot code: 2018 0719
  • Flip Front2back Carrier - lot code 2018 0719
  • Up Close Newborn Carrier - lot code 2018 0719


    • If you have one of the aforementioned carriers, you can return it to get a free replacement. Consumers are asked to call the company at 1-800-840-4916 or email the company at Recall@infantino.com for more information.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    shoppingproduct recallsamazonbabiesbabyrecalltarget
    Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    WATCH: Stars arrive at Oscars red carpet in Hollywood
    PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
    Oscars 2020 Live: When, how to watch
    Oscars 2020 full list of nominees
    Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
    LIST: Bay Area Oscar nominees
    Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
    Show More
    Winds cause fallen trees, power outages in Bay Area
    ABC7 News at 92nd Oscars
    Here's a behind the scenes tour of red carpet preparations
    Laura Dern dishes on Oscar-nominated 'Marriage Story' role
    Mother of 4-year-old Richmond boy killed in hit-and-run pleads for help
    More TOP STORIES News