JCPenney fighting serious losses to avoid bankruptcy

JCPenney fighting serious losses to avoid bankruptcy. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 17, 2018.

JCPenney could be headed for the same fate as Sears -- bankruptcy.

The department store hasn't had a profit since 2010.

JCPenney has posted nearly $4 billion in losses since then and has been closing stores in an attempt to stay afloat.

The company is also lowering sales expectations for this year.

