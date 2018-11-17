JCPenney fighting serious losses to avoid bankruptcy

JCPenney could be headed for the same fate as Sears -- bankruptcy.
The department store hasn't had a profit since 2010.
JCPenney has posted nearly $4 billion in losses since then and has been closing stores in an attempt to stay afloat.
The company is also lowering sales expectations for this year.
