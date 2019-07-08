Kohl's now accepting Amazon returns, even without a box

PHILADELPHIA -- Online shopping is convenient for everything except for the returns. Trying to find a box, print the label and driving to the package store can be a hassle.
Now, you can take your Amazon returns to Kohl's, even without a box. The retailer will pack it up and ship it for free.
Eligible items are accepted whether or not they're still in the original package and regardless of your reason for return.
Kohl's has about 20 locations throughout the Bay Area.
