Shopping

Kohl's offering weekly discounts for military families, veterans

Kohl's is announcing the launch of Military Mondays. The big box store will begin offering a 15 percent in-store discount to thank active duty, former military personnel, veterans and their families.

The Kohl's discount is valid in-store every Monday all year long. Customers must show a valid military ID, military dependent ID or veteran ID at the point of purchase.

Military Mondays is strongly supported by store leaders and Kohl's Veterans Business Resource Group as a chance to reward veterans and military families for their sacrifice.

"We saw a need to better serve our brave military families, and this discount is our way to give back and lighten the load for families who have given so much," said Doug Arnoldi, Kohl's vice president and district manager.

Kohl's associates nationwide also volunteer annually at events that specifically support military causes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingncmilitarydealsu.s. & worldshopping
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News