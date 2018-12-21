Last-minute shoppers hit Bay Area stores on final weekend before Christmas

With four days left before Christmas, the rush is on for those last-minute shoppers hitting the stores.One store is hoping to get all the procrastinators in on the final weekend before the holiday.In what's become an annual shopping tradition, Kohl's will be open for 83 hours straight, until 6:00 p.m. Christmas Eve."I say go late, that's my pitch. I tell everybody 10:00 p.m. to midnight, you can get it done," said Rick Cazares of Martinez.For many, it pays off to wait, as long as you have a lot of patience. Big crowds have descended on Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord."I got some shoes for my mom and my niece and nephew. That's the only Christmas shopping I'm doing this year, everybody else, sorry, but it's a little tight this year," said Isaac Johnson of Pittsburg, California.Whatever budget you're on, there always seems to be a bargain-- some sales as high as 70-percent off.But some shoppers don't think they've procrastinated."This is not last minute, last minute is the 24th," said Magdalena Claudio of Concord.Claudio and her sister consider themselves "serious shoppers" as they hunt for deals for everyone on their Christmas list."For family and friends and of course you always buy a Christmas gift for yourself, always," said sister Lori Haddis.What's a trip to the mall without paying a visit to jolly old Saint Nick? Seven-year-old Joshua Kurtz asked Santa for a few things."A PC, an iPod Touch, a hoverboard and a gift card," said Joshua.Santa joked that his list amounts to $1,000.At the end of the day, it all depends on whether you've been naughty or nice.