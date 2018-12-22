Last-minute shoppers hit Bay Area stores on 'Super Saturday'

The countdown to Christmas is on with only three days before the holiday.Millions of people are hitting the stores to finish their holiday shopping on the final Saturday before Christmas.Christmas trees might be shinning bright in people's homes but the mad dash is on to get all the presents that go underneath them.Large crowds around Union Square in San Francisco made it nearly impossible for some to shop in peace. "I just like to avoid the crowds, I don't know why I went shopping today, I really don't," said Jen Gale of Walnut Creek.The Saturday before Christmas is considered "Super Saturday."The National Retail Federation says 56 percent of holiday shoppers plan to shop this weekend -- that's about 134 million people, an increase of 8 million from the previous year.Over in downtown Burlingame, shops were busy with folks looking for a deal."They want to give 50 percent off when its last-minute because they want to get rid of the merchandise to get new stuff in, so definitely you get some better deals towards the end," said shopper Melody Valdez.Back in the city, not everyone was spending but rather giving some holiday cheer."We brought some stuff from home and then my mom makes a bunch of gift bags," said Tommy Lopiparo of Redwood City. He and his family were handing out mittens and sweatshirts to the homeless.That goes to show the true spirit of Christmas is alive and well.