HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Last-minute shoppers hit Bay Area stores on 'Super Saturday'

Shoppers hit the streets in San Francisco on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (KGO-TV)

by Carlos Saucedo
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The countdown to Christmas is on with only three days before the holiday.

Millions of people are hitting the stores to finish their holiday shopping on the final Saturday before Christmas.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING 2018: What to get that person who 'doesn't need anything'

Christmas trees might be shinning bright in people's homes but the mad dash is on to get all the presents that go underneath them.

Large crowds around Union Square in San Francisco made it nearly impossible for some to shop in peace. "I just like to avoid the crowds, I don't know why I went shopping today, I really don't," said Jen Gale of Walnut Creek.



The Saturday before Christmas is considered "Super Saturday."

The National Retail Federation says 56 percent of holiday shoppers plan to shop this weekend -- that's about 134 million people, an increase of 8 million from the previous year.

RELATED: The season of giving: Do your holiday shopping while benefiting others

Over in downtown Burlingame, shops were busy with folks looking for a deal.

"They want to give 50 percent off when its last-minute because they want to get rid of the merchandise to get new stuff in, so definitely you get some better deals towards the end," said shopper Melody Valdez.

Back in the city, not everyone was spending but rather giving some holiday cheer.

"We brought some stuff from home and then my mom makes a bunch of gift bags," said Tommy Lopiparo of Redwood City. He and his family were handing out mittens and sweatshirts to the homeless.

That goes to show the true spirit of Christmas is alive and well.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingholidayholiday shoppingchristmasretailgiftsgift ideassavingsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY SHOPPING
How to spot knockoff toys when shopping online
Last-minute shoppers hit Bay Area stores on final weekend before Christmas
Last minute holiday shoppers hit Union Square in San Francisco
Small stores reap benefit as online window for delivery by Christmas Eve closes
More holiday shopping
SHOPPING
How to spot knockoff toys when shopping online
Last-minute shoppers hit Bay Area stores on final weekend before Christmas
Last minute holiday shoppers hit Union Square in San Francisco
Small stores reap benefit as online window for delivery by Christmas Eve closes
More Shopping
Top Stories
Closed? Bay Area tourists, locals react to partial government shutdown
Crews rescue plumber who became unconscious at SFO catering facility
8-year-old Congolese boy dies after facial tumor surgery in LA
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Warriors stars share what they love about holidays
What would stay open, close during a federal government shutdown
At least 20 killed, 165 wounded after tsunami hits Indonesia
Senate adjourns without deal to end partial government shutdown
Show More
Doorbell cam spots armed burglars outside home
Man turns in $10,000 cash found in purse on NY subway platform
US envoy to anti-ISIS coalition quits over Trump's Syria move
N.J. high school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match
Bus driver helps woman in wheelchair struggling in snow
More News