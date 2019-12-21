Super Saturday: List of Bay Area stores extending retail hours for holiday shopping

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The countdown to the holidays gets real on Super Saturday, also known as Panic Saturday.
Almost 150-million people say they plan to shop over the weekend before Christmas.
There have been fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, so analysts estimate people will spend $34 billion on Saturday.
Below is a list of Bay Area store locations and times for this weekend:
Apple
Extended hours: varies by location
Union Square: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Apple Chestnut St (SF): 10 a.m. - 9 .p.m.
Stonestown (SF): 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Bay Street (Emeryville): 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Burlingame: 10 a.m. - 9 .p.m.
Barnes & Noble
Extended hours: varies by location
Bass Pro Shops
San Jose: 8a.m. - 10 p.m.
Bed Bath & Beyond
Most Bay Area locations: 8 a.m.- 11p.m.
Oakland: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
El Cerrito is 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
San Leandro: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Redwood City: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Best Buy
Mall-based Best Buy store hours may vary based on mall hours
San Rafael: 11am-7pm
Tracy: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Big Lots
Extended hours: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Bloomingdale's
SF Centre: 9 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Stanford: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
SF Outlet
Livermore: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Burlington
Extended hours: 7 a.m. - 1 a.m.
SF store on Howard St: 7 a.m. - 12 a.m.
San Jose Store: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Costco
Regular hours: 9 a.m. -7 p.m.
JCPenney
Holiday hours: 9 a.m. -12 a.m.
Joann
Extended hours: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Kirkland's
Extended hours: varies by location
Kmart
Extended hours: varies by location
Kohl's
Extended hours: varies by location
Lowe's
Regular hours: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Macy's
Extended hours: varies by location
Marshalls
Regular hours: varies by location
Michaels
Regular hours: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Neiman Marcus
Extended hours: varies by location
Nordstrom
Extended hours: varies by location
Office Max
Regular hours: 8 a.m. - 7p.m.
Office Depot
Regular hours: varies by location
Old Navy
Extended hours: varies by location
Petco
Regular hours: varies by location
Petsmart
Regular hours: 8 a.m. -10 p.m.
Ross
Extended hours: 8 a.m. - 1:30 a.m.
Sam's Club
Regular hours: 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Saks Fifth Avenue
Regular hours: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sears
Regular hours: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Staples
Regular hours: varies by location
Stein Mart
Regular hours: 8 a.m. -10 p.m.
Target
Extended hours: varies by location
TJ Maxx
Extended hours: 7 a.m. -11 p.m.
Tractor Supply Co
Regular hours: 8 a.m. -9 p.m.
Walmart
Regular hours: 8 a.m. - 12 a.m.
World Market
Extended hours: 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Super Saturday: List of Bay Area stores extending retail hours for holiday shopping
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News