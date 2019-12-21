Super Saturday: List of Bay Area stores extending retail hours for holiday shopping

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The countdown to the holidays gets real on Super Saturday, also known as Panic Saturday.Almost 150-million people say they plan to shop over the weekend before Christmas.There have been fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, so analysts estimate people will spend $34 billion on Saturday.Below is a list of Bay Area store locations and times for this weekend:Extended hours: varies by locationUnion Square: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.Apple Chestnut St (SF): 10 a.m. - 9 .p.m.Stonestown (SF): 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.Bay Street (Emeryville): 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.Burlingame: 10 a.m. - 9 .p.m.Extended hours: varies by locationSan Jose: 8a.m. - 10 p.m.Most Bay Area locations: 8 a.m.- 11p.m.Oakland: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.El Cerrito is 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.San Leandro: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.Redwood City: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.Mall-based Best Buy store hours may vary based on mall hoursSan Rafael: 11am-7pmTracy: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.Extended hours: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.SF Centre: 9 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.Stanford: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.Livermore: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.Extended hours: 7 a.m. - 1 a.m.SF store on Howard St: 7 a.m. - 12 a.m.San Jose Store: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.Regular hours: 9 a.m. -7 p.m.Holiday hours: 9 a.m. -12 a.m.Extended hours: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.Extended hours: varies by locationExtended hours: varies by locationExtended hours: varies by locationRegular hours: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.Extended hours: varies by locationRegular hours: varies by locationRegular hours: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.Extended hours: varies by locationExtended hours: varies by locationRegular hours: 8 a.m. - 7p.m.Regular hours: varies by locationExtended hours: varies by locationRegular hours: varies by locationRegular hours: 8 a.m. -10 p.m.Extended hours: 8 a.m. - 1:30 a.m.Regular hours: 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.Regular hours: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.Regular hours: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.Regular hours: varies by locationRegular hours: 8 a.m. -10 p.m.Extended hours: varies by locationExtended hours: 7 a.m. -11 p.m.Regular hours: 8 a.m. -9 p.m.Regular hours: 8 a.m. - 12 a.m.Extended hours: 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.