List of retailers open on Christmas Eve for last-minute shoppers

Amazon is offering same-day delivery for Prime members.

Kohl's, which hasn't closed since Friday, will be open until 6 p.m.

Most Walmart stores will also be open until 6 p.m.

Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods and Macy's are all open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Target is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The company also offers parking lot pick-up so you don't have to get out of your car.

If you forgot someone on your nice list, fear not because some major retailers are still welcoming your business on Christmas Eve.The National Retail Federation says 24 percent of people who responded to their survey expected to finish Christmas shopping on Saturday, but more than 7 percent said they were waiting until Monday.Hours may be different depending on the location.