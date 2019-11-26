Shopping

Looking for a new holiday candle? Dunkin' has you covered

NEW YORK and CANTON, Mass. -- Tired of the classic peppermint-scented candle this holiday season? Dunkin' just announced it has paired up with a home fragrance brand in an effort to offer an alternative.

Home fragrance and lifestyle brand Homesick announced Monday in a news release that it has partnered with Dunkin' to launch three limited-edition candles inspired by some of the brand's most popular treats - Original Blend Coffee, Peppermint Mocha-Flavored Coffee, and Old Fashioned Donuts.

"Dunkin' is backed by such a passionate fan base who know the brand better than anyone, so it was essential we got the Homesick x Dunkin' range right," said Taylor Sicard, co-founder of Homesick's parent company Win Brands Group.

The collection looks to bring the Dunkin' experience into homes nationwide this holiday season.

The collection includes:
Original Blend - Dunkin's signature blend coffee that has been "keeping America running all day, every day for nearly 70 years." The combination of Original Blend Coffee and cream deliver a sweet scent, the release said.

Peppermint Mocha - Swirls of rich mocha and cool peppermint come together for a sweet, festive treat.
Old Fashioned - Bask in the coziness of freshly-baked Old Fashioned Donuts with the sweet, but subtle, scent of traditional warm spices.

Homesick's team of researchers and perfume chemists developed the scents, working closely with the Dunkin' culinary team to ensure each candle captures the essence of the product it represents. In addition to extensive research, taste testing, store visits and conversations with customers, the team studied specific ingredients found in each Dunkin' product recipe to inspire a balance of fragrance notes that Dunkin' fans everywhere will recognize, the release said.

Packaged in bold, vibrant prints that reflect Dunkin's pink and orange colors, the limited-edition collection became available Monday at homesick.com/dunkin for $29.95 each. Each candle is hand-poured with a coconut wax blend and will likely burn for 60 to 80 hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingchristmas giftgift ideasu.s. & worldshopping
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: 2-moderate storm arrives today
First storm of season headed for the Bay Area
White House lockdown lifted, Capitol evacuation canceled after airspace violation
San Jose police investigating death, street closures in effect
Soaking rain to hit Bay Area for 1st time in 190 days
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Blaze burning above Santa Barbara prompts evacuations
Show More
Berkeley yoga studios concerned about thefts
Recent deaths raise questions about pedestrian safety in SJ
Stray bullet hits Oakland resident inside home
Season 28 champs revealed on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Former PG&E employee suing utility after he was fired, claiming it was retaliation
More TOP STORIES News