7 On Your Side

Macy's website sells discontinued items, can't give woman refund

EMBED <>More Videos

With so many physical stores closing, millions of us are shopping online. But what happens when you add something to your cart, pay for it, and then don't get it?

By and Renee Koury
Updated 4 minutes ago
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- With so many physical stores closing, millions of us are shopping online. But what happens when you add something to your cart, pay for it, and then don't get it?

It happened to Veronica Cambra of Fremont - and what's worse, nobody could figure out how to give her money back.

"They didn't understand what I was saying,'' Cambra recalls. "It was like talking to my dog."

QUICK TIP: What are the rules for gift cards?

Cambra was still fuming in February after she didn't get items she ordered from Macy's.com back in November. And she still didn't have her money back.

"It was so frustrating, after more than an hour on the phone, and they didn't hear what I was saying,'' Cambra said. "There was no clear answer for if or when I was going to get my money back. Why should they get to keep it?"

Her ordeal began when Cambra went online to shop on Black Friday. She purchased several items including a North Face men's jacket and an I.N.C. wrap dress from the Macy's.com website. She says the jacket and dress had been promoted as sale items. But a week later, Macy's sent her an email saying the two items were "discontinued."

"So first off why are they advertising items on Black Friday that are discontinued?" she wondered aloud. "But I thought, 'OK, I'll just get my money back."

However, it was not so simple. Cambra had paid for her Macy's order using four $100 gift cards, plus her credit card. Macy's said it would refund her money onto the gift cards. But Cambra had already thrown them away.

RELATED: How to protect the gift cards you buy at the store and online
"They kept saying they wanted to refund the gift cards and I kept saying, 'but I don't have the cards,'' she said. "I said, 'Why can't you cancel the cards and issue a new gift card?' They said, 'Oh this is difficult, it's going to take a long time.'"

She says she spoke with supervisors but no one could provide another way to refund her money. Macy's did give her a coupon for 25 percent off her next purchase, but she says there were so many exclusions, she couldn't use it.

"I just wanted my money back." she says.

Cambra contacted 7 On Your Side. We contacted Macy's. The company did not address the refund difficulty, but said:

"We work to ensure that no matter how our customers choose to shop - in store, online or by Macy's mobile app - they have a great experience. If not, we make every attempt to resolve the issue. Sometimes due to the demand of a specific item, we may not be able to fulfill and will notify the customer. "

And Macy's put her $165 refund onto her credit card after all, adding a $100 gift card as a bonus. "It was great to have somebody listen,'' Cambra said. "Thank you Channel 7 On Your Side....it feels like family that has my back."

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
shoppingfremontrefundmacys7 on your sideonline shoppingconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
QUICK TIP: What are the rules for gift cards?
PG&E rebate checks bounce due to temporary bank freeze
'Financial infidelity' on the rise, especially among Millennials
Tips on tipping: Here's how, when to give gratuity
TOP STORIES
Officials hope to lift evacuation orders for Guerneville today
Updated an hour ago
Lyft reveals financial details ahead of its IPO
Updated 41 minutes ago
Accuweather Forecast: Dry today, 2-moderate storm tonight
Washington Gov. Inslee joins Democratic presidential field
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Friday
Updated an hour ago
Tesla to close 'many' stores, shift to online-only sales
PG&E admits power line 'probable cause' of deadly Camp Fire
Show More
7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru
70 years of ABC7: What was it like to be a news photographer in 1968?
School under fire for black history opt-out policy
Siblings killed in crash were on their way to visit father In hospital
Updated 16 minutes ago
1 killed in quadruple shooting in Oakland
More TOP STORIES News