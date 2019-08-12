Shopping

Nike launches sneaker subscription service for kids

Nike is launching a sneaker subscription service for kids.

The footwear company announced the debut of Nike Adventure Club on Monday.

The program gives parents three options to buy shoes for their kids.

Four pairs of sneakers a year for $20 dollars a month, $30 dollars a month for six pairs and $50 dollars a month for up to 12 pairs of shoes.

The Nike Adventure Club is targeting parents in rural areas and suburbs where they might not have time to travel to a store.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingnikeshoppingconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJ mayor announces 'first-of-its-kind' proposal to combat gun violence
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Salesforce Transit Center bus deck reopens
AccuWeather Forecast: Building warmth continues
Cosby's appeal to review handling of #MeToo case
Morning Update: Lyft discrimination, Salesforce Transit Center open, Apple offers $1 million
Show More
SF woman with disability says Lyft drivers repeatedly cancel her rides
A look at Northern California's first (legal) tiny house community
Olive Garden to offer Lifetime Pasta Pass
El Pollo Loco donating to Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting families
Firefighters battle brush fire near SB I-680 in Sunol
More TOP STORIES News