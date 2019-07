Old Navy $1 flip flop deal returns Saturday, with added chance you could win $24,000

Search at eye level

Look around the whole store, except the flip flop section -- it's not there

Don't search through folded items or in bins

If searching online, think "summer" and "getting some sun on those legs"

Old Navy's $1 Dolla Balla Flip Flop Sale is back!On Saturday, June 15, the company will be holding its beloved sale where customers can buy a pair of flip flops for $1.Before noon, those who buy more than 24 pairs will be given another pair for free.The shoes must be bought in store. In-store pick up is not included in the sale.This year, the company is kicking the sale up a notch with the Golden Flip Flop.The special flip flops will be hidden in stores and online. Customers who find one will have a shot to win $24,000.To help get customers' heads in the game, Old Navy sent out a few tips:Customers can find their local store on the company's website