Pennsylvania grocery store worker tests positive for COVID-19; advice on safer shopping

GLENOLDEN, Pa. -- After a Pennsylvania grocery store worker tested positive for COVID-19, members of the community were concerned. But there are safer ways to grocery shop.

Donna Matos heard the news before most people. Since she knows someone who works at the store, she found out sooner that someone who works there had tested positive.

"Professionals came in and they wiped everything down," Matos said.
The store confirmed that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee who was sick is not working now. Coworkers who had contact with the employee have been asked to quarantine for 14 days.

"The store will remain open and continue to follow all necessary guidelines as recommended by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)," officials said.

Experts recommend following good hygience practices even though there is no evidence that COVID-19 is spread by eating food.

Experts say to wipe down all food containers with soap and water as well as wiping down produce. Also avoid using cash and use credit and debit cards.
